Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Indian authorities deploy drones to track killer wolves

Indian authorities deploy drones to track killer wolves

by AFP Staff Writers
 Lucknow, India (AFP) Nov 30, 2025

Forest rangers in India have deployed drones to track man-eater wolves after nine people, mostly children, were killed by the animals in recent weeks, officials said Sunday.

The latest victim was a 10-month-old girl who was snatched by a wolf in Bahraich district of northern Uttar Pradesh state on Saturday while she was sleeping beside her mother, they said.

The child was later found dead in a field.

A day earlier, a five-year-old boy was snatched in plain sight of his mother from outside their home.

The child, found mauled in a sugarcane field, died on the way to hospital.

Officials said the attack followed the same pattern seen across a cluster of villages reporting similar incidents since September.

The latest deaths raise the toll from suspected wolf attacks in Bahraich to at least nine in three months, according to police, forest officials and media reports.

The victims also included an elderly couple.

Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav told AFP on Sunday that authorities have deployed drones, camera traps and shooters in the area.

"The behaviour of wolves seems to have changed. Of late, they are seen active in daytime, which is strange," Yadav said.

Other forest officials said the animals appeared unusually bold.

Bahraich saw a similar wave of attacks last year, with a pack of wolves killing at least nine people and injuring several others.

The grassland plains of Bahraich district lie about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of the border with Nepal, where thick forests cover the Himalayan foothills.

Experts say wolves attack humans or livestock only as a last resort when they are starving, preferring less dangerous prey such as small antelopes.

The majority of India's roughly 3,000 wolves survive outside protected areas, often in close proximity to people.

The animals, also known as the plains wolf and listed as vulnerable, are smaller than the stronger Himalayan wolf and can be mistaken for other species such as jackals.

Villagers in Bahraich say they now live in mortal fear of the wolves lurking near their homes.

"Our children are not safe even inside the house," one resident said.

"We just want the attacks to stop."

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Elephants adapt to drones for conservation in Kenya
 London, UK (SPX) Nov 28, 2025
 Researchers from Save the Elephants and the University of Oxford report that African elephants can learn to ignore drones flown under controlled conditions, opening a new way to observe their behaviour and movements from the air. The team concludes that drones can provide a non-invasive, cost-effective platform for tracking elephant families and gathering data for conservation planning when operators follow flight protocols that limit disturbance. The fieldwork took place in Samburu and Buffalo Sp ... read more
UAV NEWS
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
UAV NEWS
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine

 Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
UAV NEWS
Indian authorities deploy drones to track killer wolves

 Elephants adapt to drones for conservation in Kenya

 Aerodata debuts AeroForce X MALE UAV for long endurance ISR missions

 Belgium's Antwerp port vulnerable to drone attack, boss warns
UAV NEWS
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
UAV NEWS
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
UAV NEWS
UK fails to reach deal to access EU defence scheme

 EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending

 Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm

 Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine
UAV NEWS
Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'

 NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home

 G20 grapples with splintering world order
UAV NEWS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.