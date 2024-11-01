Military Space News
France says ready to deliver frigate to Sweden by 2030

by AFP Staff Writers
 Stockholm (AFP) Nov 24, 2025

France's defence minister said Monday that the country was ready to deliver a "fully equipped" frigate to Sweden, which is looking to acquire four new warships, by 2030.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, FMV, which procures equipment for the Swedish Armed Forces, has conducted a market survey to acquire new warships for Sweden's navy with a plan to have two delivered by 2030 and another two by 2035.

Swedish Defence Minister P�l Jonson, who hosted his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin in Stockholm, stressed Monday that no decision had been made but said he hoped a solution could be decided on by early 2026.

According to Swedish media, offers from France's Naval Group, the UK's Babcock, Spain's Navantia, and Sweden's Saab are being considered.

When asked during a press conference, Vautrin mentioned that Paris had "made an offer last October".

"We are able to deliver a fully equipped frigate by 2030, including defence systems, and we are of course offering a partnership with Swedish industry, notably Saab," Vautrin told reporters.

"Our model already exists, as we currently have an operational frigate, the Amiral Ronarc'h," she added, noting that the ship would pay a visit to Gothenburg next year.

The ministers also said they had discussed Saab's GlobalEye radar aircraft.

In June, France and Sweden signed a letter of intent regarding France purchasing two GlobalEye units with an option for two more.

"GlobalEye is a product that interests us in terms of surveillance, and this is why France will have announcements to make on this subject," Vautrin said.

