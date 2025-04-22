Gaza rescuers say 25 killed in Israeli air strikes

Israel resumed an intense air and ground offensive on Gaza on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire that had largely halted the fighting in the besieged Palestinian territory.
"The total number of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes since dawn today has risen to 25," Mohammad Mughayyir, a senior official with the civil defence agency told AFP.
Nine people were killed and several others wounded when an air strike hit a house in the centre of the southern city of Khan Yunis, he said.
Six more remained trapped under the rubble, he said.
Another nine were killed in separate strikes on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Mughayyir said, including five when a tent housing displaced people was hit.
Five others were killed in a strike on a home belonging to the Bakr family in the Al-Shati refugee camp of Gaza City, he said, while two died in a similar attack in the southern city of Rafah.
More than 10 houses were also destroyed in the strikes, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal earlier told AFP, adding that an air strike also destroyed bulldozers and equipment belonging to the Jabalia municipality.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the latest strikes.
Since the ceasefire with Hamas collapsed, the military has carried out an intense assault on Gaza.
Gaza's civil defence agency on Monday accused the Israeli military of carrying out "summary executions" in the killing of 15 rescue workers last month, rejecting the findings of an internal probe by the army.
At least 1,864 people have been killed in Gaza since the military resumed its offensive, bringing the total death toll since the war erupted to at least 51,240, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, that ignited the war resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Related Links
Space War News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences
L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen
Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa
Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12
US approves $825 mn Stinger missile sale to Morocco
Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis
Japan jets scrambled at Chinese drones up threefold on-year
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M
|
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
US urges France to take lead on European defense
China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
Macron to meet Rubio, Witkoff amid transatlantic tensions
US-China: the clash of the titans
Third top Pentagon official on leave after DoD's Signal group chat security breach
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters