German FM urges China to press Russia over Ukraine war



by AFP Staff Writers



Beijing (AFP) Dec 8, 2025



Germany's foreign minister said Monday he had pressed Chinese officials to use their influence to help end Russia's war in Ukraine, as diplomatic efforts on the conflict gathered pace.

Johann Wadephul made the comments in Beijing as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies held talks in London on a US-backed plan that has been criticised for echoing Moscow's demands.

"If there is one country in the world that has a strong influence on Russia, it is China," Wadephul told a press conference in Beijing, during his first visit to China as Germany's top diplomat in the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"My clear appeal to the Chinese side was -- as it has been before -- to advocate that Russia also realises that it can now come to the negotiating table."

"In a connected world, the security of Asia and Europe are inextricably linked. Together with China, we have a shared interest in a stable international order," added Wadephul, who met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and other officials on his visit.

China -- a major Russian trading partner -- has said it takes a neutral stance on the war, and has never condemned Moscow's invasion.

Beijing regularly calls for peace talks and respect for the territorial integrity of all countries.

But Western governments accuse Beijing of providing Russia with crucial economic support for its war effort, notably by supplying military components for its defence industry.

Economic issues were also high on the agenda during Wadephul's visit, especially the restrictions that China has placed on shipments of rare earths, crucial to many industries including the auto, electronics and defence sectors.

Wadephul, whose trip wraps up Tuesday, said he had received assurances from Chinese officials that Beijing was taking a "constructive approach" to granting export licences for the materials to German firms.

"I consider this to be a positive commitment and now encourage the German business community to proceed with the applications," he said.

China, the world's top producer of rare earths, in October announced new controls on exports of the elements, but later agreed to suspend the curbs for one year following an outcry from trading partners.

Beijing however still requires licences for certain exports of the materials, a measure introduced in April.

Germany and China have long had close ties, particularly on the economic front, but they have been strained in recent years over issues ranging from trade to human rights.

Wadephul was originally supposed to visit China in late October but cancelled that trip at the last minute as he was unable to secure meetings with key officials.

