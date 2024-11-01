Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 German lawmakers back new military service model

German lawmakers back new military service model

by AFP Staff Writers
 Berlin (AFP) Dec 5, 2025

German lawmakers backed a new scheme for military service on Friday as the country seeks to bolster its long ill-equipped and understaffed armed forces following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The reform stops short of introducing conscription but will include mandatory screening of all 18-year-old men and measures such as higher pay aimed at making service more attractive.

Conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz says he wants Germany to have Europe's strongest conventional army, at a time when the Trump administration has questioned its commitment to defending its traditional European allies.

NATO targets call for Germany to eventually boast a total military strength of 460,000 -- made up of 260,000 active soldiers and 200,000 reservists.

The Bundeswehr is currently far from those figures, with around only 182,000 active soldiers and about 49,000 reservists.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) had urged MPs to back the law, saying it was a "decisive step for our ability to defend ourselves".

"Our allies are looking to us," he added.

The law was approved by 323 MPs, with 272 voting against and one abstention. It will now progress to the upper house, which is expected to sign off on it before Christmas.

The plans had caused a row within Merz's coalition, with some in his own CDU/CSU conservative alliance demanding a quicker return to conscription, while Pistorius and the SPD advocated a voluntary model -- at least for now.

Pistorius told MPs that if the new measures fail to draw enough recruits then parliament would have to discuss at least a partial reintroduction of conscription.

Both the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the far-left Die Linke opposed the law.

AfD MP Heinrich Koch said there was a widespread "fear that our children will be sent to conflicts outside our borders", for example in Ukraine.

The government has denied that its plans would force anyone into active service abroad.

"Young people have other plans than serving in a 'Merz regiment' to protect the capital of the rich," said Desiree Becker from Die Linke, pointing to anti-conscription protests outside parliament.

This year, the defence ministry expects about 15,000 new recruits, 5,000 more than last year.

By 2031, the government hopes to nearly triple the number of new volunteers each year to 40,000.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Florida's Venezuelans divided on US military buildup
 Doral, United States (AFP) Dec 4, 2025
 As the United States deploys more military forces and carries out airstrikes on boats in the Caribbean, Venezuelans in South Florida are divided over what President Donald Trump's next moves should be. Most people in the diaspora here long for a new leader to replace President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, a country that hundreds of thousands have fled amid economic and political crisis in recent years. "If there's one common sentiment among all Venezuelans, it's the hatred we have toward Chavism ... read more
WAR REPORT
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
WAR REPORT
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
WAR REPORT
Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency

 Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman

 Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit

 Indian authorities deploy drones to track killer wolves
WAR REPORT
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
WAR REPORT
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
WAR REPORT
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal

 NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine

 Putin visits India for defence, trade talks

 Arms makers see record revenues as global tensions fuel demand
WAR REPORT
Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'

 NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home

 G20 grapples with splintering world order
WAR REPORT
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.