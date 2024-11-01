Germany beefs up defence in outer space as Russia threat looms



by AFP Staff Writers



Berlin (AFP) Nov 19, 2025



Germany unveiled the country's first national space security strategy on Wednesday, with Defence Minister Boris Pistorius vowing to expand military and civilian capabilities in orbit.

The strategy comes weeks after Pistorius announced plans for the Armed Forces to spend 35 billion euros ($41 billion) by 2030 on space defences, citing growing threats posed by Russia and potentially China.

"We must develop and possess the capacity for deterrence and defence," Pistorius told a press conference in Berlin.

Both Russia and China are "heavily involved" in space and "positioning themselves to influence other satellites" from Europe and the United States, Pistorius said.

The minister acknowledged that "Germany alone will not keep pace with Russia and China," but said European NATO countries can work together "to ensure that we remain capable of action and defence".

The German initiative follows other European efforts to achieve greater independence in space.

The multinational European Space Agency plans to launch an internet satellite constellation, dubbed IRIS2, by 2030.

In October, three major European aerospace firms announced plans to merge their satellite options to create a credible European rival to US billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket company and Starlink internet system.

Satellite systems play a central role in modern communications, internet service, GPS systems and weather forecasting -- all with major implications for military operations as well as civilian life.

A cyberattack against satellites at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine caused the failure of several hundred wind turbines on German soil, Pistorius noted.

"Everyone can imagine what an effective strike in space could do to satellite systems -- it would paralyse entire countries, and I think it is only natural for Europeans, Germany and NATO to want to protect themselves against this," Pistorius said.

The minister vowed that Germany would "not pursue an offensive strategy in space," but said that the ability to launch counterstrikes against opponents is necessary.

"We will neither attack nor allow the attack of another nation's satellite, now or in the future," Pistorius said.

Germany is aiming for a "peaceful, sustainable and rules-based" use of space in order to "prevent an arms race," according to a press release.

Cooperative European space efforts include joint launch capabilities, efforts to develop reusable rockets and international space programmes.

The minister for space and research, Dorothee Baer, said on Wednesday that Germany's space security strategy also includes "programmes on asteroid defence" and efforts to "address the major issue of space debris".

