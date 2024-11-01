"The war of today is already being fought in space, and the war of tomorrow will begin in space," Macron said in Toulouse, France's space and aviation hub, which is home to its new space military command centre.
"Space is no longer a sanctuary, it has become a battlefield," Macron said.
He said that Russia in the wake of its 2022 full scale invasion of Ukraine was carrying out "espionage" activities in space.
Russian space vehicles were monitoring French satellites, there was mass jamming of GPS signals and cyberattacks against space infrastructure, he added.
Macron also pointed to the "particularly shocking Russian threat of nuclear weapons in space, the effects of which would be disastrous for the whole world".
Without giving specific details, Macron announced an additional 4.2 billion euros ($4.9 billion) in funding for military space activities up to 2030.
In a "fragile" European space sector, he also stressed the need to "encourage our European champions to be competitive on the global market".
The priorities outlined for France's space strategy included "developing future launchers" that are reusable, have low-cost propulsion and high-thrust engines.
In a nod to the ambitious programmes of American billionaires Elon Musk who leads Space X and Jeff Bezos with Blue Origin, Macron said: "Depending on a major third-party power or any space magnate is out of the question.
"Let us be ready: this will be a condition for the success of military operations on land, in the air and at sea."
He also said France was accelerating the development of advanced warning capabilities in cooperation with Germany, strengthening space surveillance with the Aurore radar system to reduce dependence on other states.
"We are investing in means of action from the ground and space while respecting international law, but without any naivety," he said.
Related Links
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
Unexplained drone flights fray nerves in Belgium
Amentum secures up to 995M dollar US Air Force contract for MQ9 modernization
How drones are altering contemporary warfare
Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions
Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
|
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals
Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France
Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters