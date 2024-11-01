Globalstar Skydio trial validates Band n53 for public safety drone links



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 17, 2025



Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT) and Skydio have completed a joint technology trial that demonstrated Skydio X10 drone operations over Globalstar's licensed Band n53 spectrum and the company's XCOM RAN private 5G platform for public safety applications.

The companies structured the trial to assess Band n53 and XCOM RAN as an alternative to Wi-Fi and public cellular networks for command, control, and video links in airborne operations. Globalstar's licensed rights to Band n53 allow the spectrum to be reserved for specific uses, supporting predictable and secure connectivity for testing and deployment.

Globalstar reports that XCOM RAN delivered deterministic performance, high uplink throughput, and stable links in dense or challenging environments during the trial, supporting real-time command, control, and streaming video from the Skydio X10. By combining Band n53 with XCOM RAN, the platform is positioned to support autonomous drone operations where consistent uplink performance is required.

"One of the biggest advantages in this trial was how quickly we were able to integrate Band n53 using an existing module already supported within Globalstar's ecosystem," said Skydio CTO Abe Bachrach. "It allowed us to move fast and begin real-world testing very quickly. We are excited about the capabilities XCOM RAN brings and looking forward to future collaboration on both indoor and outdoor use cases."

"Skydio is one of the most innovative drone companies in the world and their public safety mission requires the most reliable connectivity possible," said Globalstar CEO Dr. Paul E. Jacobs. "This trial highlights the strength of Band n53 and the XCOM RAN architecture for high performance uplink applications like autonomous drones. We are proud to support a future where first responders have the tools they need to move faster and stay safer."

