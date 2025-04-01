Gravitics wins $60M backing to deploy on-orbit vehicle platforms

The Orbital Carrier is a novel in-space logistics platform that enables the pre-positioning of maneuverable space vehicles for immediate tactical deployment. Designed to enhance national security in orbit, the system allows rapid response to emerging threats by acting as a forward-deployed base for a variety of spacecraft.
Gravitics' selection for STRATFI marks a major endorsement of its strategy to revolutionize in-orbit mobility and support. The funding will fast-track the company's efforts to build, test, and demonstrate the carrier, which is central to its mission of enabling tactically responsive space operations.
"We're honored to partner with the U.S. Space Force on this critical initiative." said Colin Doughan, CEO of Gravitics. "The Orbital Carrier is a game-changer, acting as a pre-positioned launch pad in space. It bypasses traditional launch constraints, enabling space vehicle operators to rapidly select a deployment orbit on-demand."
STRATFI aims to help transition emerging technologies from small businesses into real-world defense applications. For Gravitics, this partnership not only provides substantial resources but also clears a path for integrating the Orbital Carrier into future U.S. Space Force operational frameworks.
Gravitics
