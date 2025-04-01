Gravitics wins $60M backing to deploy on-orbit vehicle platforms



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 01, 2025



Gravitics has secured a Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) award from SpaceWERX, a division of the U.S. Space Force, which could provide up to $60 million in combined government, Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), and private investment to advance and flight-test its Orbital Carrier system.

The Orbital Carrier is a novel in-space logistics platform that enables the pre-positioning of maneuverable space vehicles for immediate tactical deployment. Designed to enhance national security in orbit, the system allows rapid response to emerging threats by acting as a forward-deployed base for a variety of spacecraft.

Gravitics' selection for STRATFI marks a major endorsement of its strategy to revolutionize in-orbit mobility and support. The funding will fast-track the company's efforts to build, test, and demonstrate the carrier, which is central to its mission of enabling tactically responsive space operations.

"We're honored to partner with the U.S. Space Force on this critical initiative." said Colin Doughan, CEO of Gravitics. "The Orbital Carrier is a game-changer, acting as a pre-positioned launch pad in space. It bypasses traditional launch constraints, enabling space vehicle operators to rapidly select a deployment orbit on-demand."

STRATFI aims to help transition emerging technologies from small businesses into real-world defense applications. For Gravitics, this partnership not only provides substantial resources but also clears a path for integrating the Orbital Carrier into future U.S. Space Force operational frameworks.

Related Links

Gravitics

Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

