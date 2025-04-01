Sierra Space advances secure GPS tech for US Space Force initiative

As GPS plays a foundational role in both civilian and military applications, ensuring its resilience has become a strategic priority. The U.S. Space Force's Quick Start program aims to deploy smaller, cost-effective GPS satellites capable of rapid deployment to augment the existing constellation. Sierra Space's background in compact satellite engineering makes it a strong contender to support this shift toward more adaptable space-based infrastructure.
"This successful demonstration is a testament to the innovative capabilities of Sierra Space and General Dynamics," said Erik Daehler, Vice President of Sierra Space Defense. "This milestone not only underscores our commitment to advancing GPS technology, but positions Sierra Space to be optioned for Phase One, the next step of the U.S. Space Force's Quick Start program."
Sierra Space initially secured the Quick Start R-GPS contract in September 2024 from Space Systems Command (SSC) to explore designs for lower-cost, rapidly deployable GPS satellites. Following a successful Systems Requirements Review later that year, the company has now reached an even greater milestone by proving the technical viability of its R-GPS system.
"Our country needs GPS satellites with more capability and resiliency at a faster rate, and we are proud to bring our mature, mission-ready and proven portfolio of capabilities to Sierra Space to help the U.S. Space Force achieve these objectives quickly," said Amy Johnson, vice president and general manager for the Space, Cyber and Intelligence Systems line of business with General Dynamics Mission Systems.
The demonstration evaluated a complete suite of satellite components including hardware, firmware, and software that successfully produced 'YMCA' waveform signals. These include P(Y), M-code, and C/A signals on both L1 and L2 frequencies, confirming the R-GPS platform can generate secure and compatible navigation data for widespread civilian and military use.
Related Links
Sierra Space
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands
Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool
North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'
Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO
Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
|
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Denmark brings forwards women's military service
More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan
Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector
Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy
Cooperation 'better than confrontation,' Polish PM urges Trump
Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position
US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters