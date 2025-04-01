Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Sierra Space advances secure GPS tech for US Space Force initiative
illustration only
Sierra Space advances secure GPS tech for US Space Force initiative
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 01, 2025

Sierra Space has successfully showcased its Resilient GPS (R-GPS) satellite technology, a critical advancement for the U.S. Space Force's efforts to strengthen national defense through more robust navigation systems. Developed in partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems, the demonstration validated the generation of all necessary GPS navigation signals for the R-GPS mission, addressing increasing concerns over signal interference and manipulation by hostile actors.

As GPS plays a foundational role in both civilian and military applications, ensuring its resilience has become a strategic priority. The U.S. Space Force's Quick Start program aims to deploy smaller, cost-effective GPS satellites capable of rapid deployment to augment the existing constellation. Sierra Space's background in compact satellite engineering makes it a strong contender to support this shift toward more adaptable space-based infrastructure.

"This successful demonstration is a testament to the innovative capabilities of Sierra Space and General Dynamics," said Erik Daehler, Vice President of Sierra Space Defense. "This milestone not only underscores our commitment to advancing GPS technology, but positions Sierra Space to be optioned for Phase One, the next step of the U.S. Space Force's Quick Start program."

Sierra Space initially secured the Quick Start R-GPS contract in September 2024 from Space Systems Command (SSC) to explore designs for lower-cost, rapidly deployable GPS satellites. Following a successful Systems Requirements Review later that year, the company has now reached an even greater milestone by proving the technical viability of its R-GPS system.

"Our country needs GPS satellites with more capability and resiliency at a faster rate, and we are proud to bring our mature, mission-ready and proven portfolio of capabilities to Sierra Space to help the U.S. Space Force achieve these objectives quickly," said Amy Johnson, vice president and general manager for the Space, Cyber and Intelligence Systems line of business with General Dynamics Mission Systems.

The demonstration evaluated a complete suite of satellite components including hardware, firmware, and software that successfully produced 'YMCA' waveform signals. These include P(Y), M-code, and C/A signals on both L1 and L2 frequencies, confirming the R-GPS platform can generate secure and compatible navigation data for widespread civilian and military use.

Related Links
 Sierra Space
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Vulcan rocket cleared to support US national security missions
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 30, 2025
 United Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket has officially been certified by the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) for National Security Space Launch (NSSL) missions, making ULA one of two providers authorized to carry critical defense payloads to orbit. "Assured access to space is a core function of the Space Force and a critical element of national security," stated Brig. Gen. Panzenhagen, Program Executive Officer for Assured Access to Space. "Vulcan certification adds launch capacity, ... read more
SPACEWAR
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
SPACEWAR
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

 Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles

 Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands

 Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
SPACEWAR
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot

 Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool

 North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'

 Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare
SPACEWAR
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations

 European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO

 Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
SPACEWAR
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Denmark brings forwards women's military service

 More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul
SPACEWAR
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce

 United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan

 Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector

 Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
SPACEWAR
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy

 Cooperation 'better than confrontation,' Polish PM urges Trump

 Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position

 US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.