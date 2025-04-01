Sierra Space advances secure GPS tech for US Space Force initiative



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 01, 2025



Sierra Space has successfully showcased its Resilient GPS (R-GPS) satellite technology, a critical advancement for the U.S. Space Force's efforts to strengthen national defense through more robust navigation systems. Developed in partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems, the demonstration validated the generation of all necessary GPS navigation signals for the R-GPS mission, addressing increasing concerns over signal interference and manipulation by hostile actors.

As GPS plays a foundational role in both civilian and military applications, ensuring its resilience has become a strategic priority. The U.S. Space Force's Quick Start program aims to deploy smaller, cost-effective GPS satellites capable of rapid deployment to augment the existing constellation. Sierra Space's background in compact satellite engineering makes it a strong contender to support this shift toward more adaptable space-based infrastructure.

"This successful demonstration is a testament to the innovative capabilities of Sierra Space and General Dynamics," said Erik Daehler, Vice President of Sierra Space Defense. "This milestone not only underscores our commitment to advancing GPS technology, but positions Sierra Space to be optioned for Phase One, the next step of the U.S. Space Force's Quick Start program."

Sierra Space initially secured the Quick Start R-GPS contract in September 2024 from Space Systems Command (SSC) to explore designs for lower-cost, rapidly deployable GPS satellites. Following a successful Systems Requirements Review later that year, the company has now reached an even greater milestone by proving the technical viability of its R-GPS system.

"Our country needs GPS satellites with more capability and resiliency at a faster rate, and we are proud to bring our mature, mission-ready and proven portfolio of capabilities to Sierra Space to help the U.S. Space Force achieve these objectives quickly," said Amy Johnson, vice president and general manager for the Space, Cyber and Intelligence Systems line of business with General Dynamics Mission Systems.

The demonstration evaluated a complete suite of satellite components including hardware, firmware, and software that successfully produced 'YMCA' waveform signals. These include P(Y), M-code, and C/A signals on both L1 and L2 frequencies, confirming the R-GPS platform can generate secure and compatible navigation data for widespread civilian and military use.

Related Links

Sierra Space

Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

