Germany says adding explosive drones to weapons arsenal

The government had signed two contracts to purchase so-called loitering munitions, defence ministry spokesman Mitko Mueller said at a regular press conference.
Western militaries have looked to the war in Ukraine, where drones have become a defining feature of the conflict, to draw lessons for their own armed forces.
Both Russia and Ukraine have used drones for reconnaissance and both are also launching attacks with loitering munitions.
These drones can hover over a battlefield until a target is identified. Equipped with explosive charges, they detonate when they enter into proximity to or impact their target.
Germany was "doing a lot" to develop its drone capabilities, Mueller said.
The ministry had ordered enough drones to "give them directly to troops for testing", he said, without naming the suppliers.
Following initial tests, the army would make decisions over the wider deployment of the drones, which can be guided with the help of artificial intelligence.
Asked whether the drones would operate autonomously, Mueller said for Germany it was "clear that people make the decision about the use of the weapons".
"That will not change," he said.
Doubts over US security guarantees under President Donald Trump are prompting NATO allies in Europe to plan greater defence spending.
Germany's incoming government last month passed changes to the country's strict spending limits to clear the way for hundreds of billions of euros of new investments in defence and infrastructure.
