Greenland truce or Trump win? Davos "framework" pauses tariffs but not the takeover boasts



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 22, 2026



Donald Trump used a single high-stakes day at the World Economic Forum in Davos to escalate, then partially de-escalate, his confrontation with Europe over his push to bring Greenland under U.S. control. By nightfall he was touting a vague "framework" on Arctic security and shelving a looming tariff barrage on European allies, even as Denmark and Greenland once again insisted that the island is not for sale and that its sovereignty is not on the table.

09:30 - Landing in the middle of a self-made storm

Trump arrived in Davos facing intense backlash for publicly tying new tariffs on European imports to their refusal to support any U.S. move to acquire Greenland. The threat package, set to begin on 1 February and ratchet up over time, had been explicitly framed as leverage against Denmark and other sceptical allies.

Even before his motorcade reached the conference centre, officials in Copenhagen and Nuuk again underlined that Greenland's status is not negotiable and that any dialogue must be confined to defence cooperation and basing arrangements under existing constitutional structures. That meant Trump was walking into a summit where almost every counterpart opposed his stated endgame, but was still under pressure to find a way to head off a damaging intra-alliance trade war.

14:00 - A combative Davos address puts Greenland centre-stage

Trump's main Davos speech, billed as a wide-ranging economic address, quickly pivoted toward Greenland and grievances with NATO partners. From the stage he demanded "immediate negotiations" for U.S. control of Greenland, arguing that only Washington could guarantee the Arctic territory against Russia and China and portraying the issue as a straightforward transaction between allies.

At the same time, he publicly ruled out using military force, declaring that he did not want and would not order an invasion to take the island, even while boasting that the United States would be "unstoppable" if it chose to act. The speech mixed praise for U.S. economic strength with barbed criticism of European "freeloading" and framed Greenland as the litmus test of whether allies were prepared to pay for their own security by aligning with his plan.

16:30 - Behind closed doors with NATO's chief

The real inflection point came later in the afternoon in a private meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. According to allied diplomats, Rutte's priority was to pull Trump back from the brink of a tariff fight inside the alliance and lock in his public renunciation of force over Greenland, while keeping any future talks firmly within NATO and existing treaties.

Discussions focused on revisiting the long-standing agreement governing U.S. bases in Greenland, expanding radar and air-defence infrastructure under NATO's umbrella, and exploring Trump's favoured "Golden Dome" missile-defence concept for the High North. Danish and Greenlandic red lines were left intact: more structured defence consultations were on offer, but no hint of a path toward transferring sovereignty or treating Greenland as an asset to be traded between allies.

18:00 - A "framework" tweet and a tariff pause

The compromise first appeared not in a joint communique but in a social media post from Trump soon after the Rutte meeting. He announced that they had agreed "the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland, and, in fact, the entire Arctic region" and, on that basis, that he would not proceed with the tariffs due to hit a group of European countries on 1 February.

No document was released and neither the White House nor NATO offered specifics beyond a shared intent to keep talking about Arctic security, missile defence and basing rights. Aides later described the understanding as a "concept of a deal" whose details remained to be negotiated, leaving significant daylight between Trump's triumphant tone and the modest substance acknowledged by European officials.

19:30 - Spin room victory lap, but sovereignty still his declared goal

With the immediate tariff showdown dialled back, Trump moved into a series of TV interviews and hallway gaggles to sell the day as a breakthrough. He claimed that Europe would now work with the United States on an expanded Greenland basing footprint and on his Golden Dome plan, and hinted at future arrangements that would give Washington stronger rights over strategically important tracts of land.

Pressed on whether the framework guaranteed eventual U.S. ownership of Greenland, Trump sidestepped, calling it a "long-term deal" and saying details would come later, but he repeated his line that "you need the ownership to defend it" and dismissed the idea of a long-term lease. The effect was to present an open-ended negotiation track on Arctic security as if it were already a "done deal" on annexation, while preserving enough ambiguity that European leaders could publicly deny any agreement on sovereignty.

21:00 - Europe and Greenland restate their red lines

As Trump left the conference centre, officials in European capitals and in Greenland moved quickly to define their own version of the day's outcome. EU leaders confirmed that plans for an emergency summit on Greenland and Arctic security would proceed, signalling that the tariff pause had not eased deeper concerns about Trump's intentions and his willingness to use economic coercion inside the alliance.

Copenhagen and Nuuk reiterated that Greenland is "not for sale" and that any future talks will remain confined to defence cooperation under the Kingdom of Denmark, with Greenland's own government insisting its people must decide their constitutional future. Seen from that perspective, the Davos "framework" looks less like a shared blueprint than a fragile truce: Europe and NATO have bought a reprieve from tariffs and force talk, while Trump has secured a storyline he can present at home as evidence that his Greenland gamble is starting to pay off.

Related Links

Government of Greenland

Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

