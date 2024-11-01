Military Space News
 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Jan 13, 2026

Eutelsat has signed a new contract with Airbus Defence and Space for the manufacture of an additional 340 OneWeb low Earth orbit satellites, expanding its next generation constellation plan and securing long term service continuity for commercial and government customers. The new order follows a previous batch of 100 satellites announced in December 2024, bringing the total number of second generation OneWeb spacecraft on contract with Airbus to as many as 440 units.

The satellites will be produced on a newly installed production line at Airbus Defence and Space facilities in Toulouse, France, with initial deliveries scheduled to begin by the end of 2026. Establishing a dedicated line in Europe enables Eutelsat and Airbus to industrialize the build of the new constellation elements while maintaining tighter control over schedule, quality and supply chain resilience.

Eutelsat's OneWeb constellation currently operates more than 600 satellites in 12 synchronized orbital planes at an altitude of about 1,200 kilometers, providing global high speed, low latency connectivity. The incoming satellites will progressively replace the earliest spacecraft in the constellation as they reach end of operational life, ensuring uninterrupted services across fixed, mobile and government connectivity markets.

The new spacecraft incorporate upgraded technology, including advanced digital channelizers that significantly enhance onboard processing power and flexibility. These digital payloads will allow more efficient use of spectrum and dynamic allocation of capacity to match changing traffic patterns, improving overall network performance and resilience for users.

Airbus and Eutelsat have optimized the satellite architecture to maximize long term operational performance, focusing on reliability, maintainability and in orbit longevity. The design aims to sustain Eutelsat's LEO services well into the next decade while leaving room for incremental enhancements as components and software evolve.

Eutelsat plans to use the refreshed platform to explore new business opportunities, particularly through hosted payload capabilities that could support additional missions or services on board the satellites. Such hosted payloads could include specialized communications packages, space situational awareness sensors or other government related applications, leveraging the reach and revisit of the OneWeb orbital planes.

Fully oriented toward the professional business to business market, Eutelsat's OneWeb network is one of only two fully operational low Earth orbit broadband systems in service worldwide and the only one operated by a European based company. This position gives Eutelsat a strategic role in providing sovereign grade connectivity options for European and allied governments seeking diversified, secure satellite communications solutions.

The LEO system complements Eutelsat's fleet of 34 geostationary satellites, which together with the low Earth orbit constellation form an integrated GEO LEO architecture created when Eutelsat and OneWeb combined in 2023. The combined infrastructure supports four main verticals: video distribution, mobile connectivity, fixed connectivity and government services, using space and ground assets to deliver tailored solutions worldwide.

Eutelsat Chief Executive Officer Jean Francois Fallacher said the new Airbus order underpins the growth trajectory of the OneWeb business, which delivered about 80 percent topline expansion in 2025. He said the additional satellites will secure continuity for a growing base of customers and distribution partners who rely on the low latency LEO capacity for critical connectivity needs.

Alain Faure, Head of Space Systems at Airbus Defence and Space, said the contract reinforces Airbus's long standing relationship with Eutelsat, which spans more than three decades across multiple satellite programs. He described the deal as a strong endorsement of Airbus's design and manufacturing capabilities for large scale LEO constellations and confirmed the company's commitment to supporting the evolution of the OneWeb system.

Eutelsat positions the expanded LEO constellation as a key asset for meeting rising global demand for broadband and resilient communications in remote and underserved regions, over land, at sea and in the air. By combining GEO and LEO capacity, the operator aims to offer flexible, scalable services that can address commercial and government requirements, including defense, emergency response and critical infrastructure support.

The company emphasizes that its connectivity services are designed to be safe, resilient and environmentally responsible, with a commitment to helping bridge the digital divide. Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 staff in over 75 countries and is listed on both Euronext Paris and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker ETL, reflecting its broad international footprint and investor base.

