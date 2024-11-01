Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 In Russia's shadow, Norway to buy two submarines and missiles

In Russia's shadow, Norway to buy two submarines and missiles

by AFP Staff Writers
 Oslo (AFP) Dec 5, 2025

Norway is to buy two more German-made submarines along with long-range missiles as the country bordering Russia bolsters its defences, the government announced Friday.

"Norway is a coastal and maritime nation, and submarines are absolutely essential to the defence of our country. We are seeing an increase in the activity of Russian forces in the North Atlantic and the Barents Sea," Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said in a statement announcing the multi-billion dollar purchases.

Norway has a 198-kilometre (123-mile) land border with Russia, which is fighting a protracted war in Ukraine, as well as a maritime border in the Barents Sea.

The government had already ordered four submarines from German firm Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems in 2021 and the first of those is to be delivered in 2029, the ministry said in the statement.

"As NATO's 'eyes and ears' in the North, this requires a greater capacity to show our presence, to monitor and to deter in our immediate vicinity. In this context, submarines are absolutely indispensable," Sandvik added.

The government proposed increasing the defence budget by 46 billion krone ($4.5 billion) because the cost of submarines and their arms systems had increased.

In a separate statement, the defence ministry said 19 billion krone would be spent on missiles able to reach targets up to 500 kilometres (300 miles) away.

The ministry did not say which missiles would be bought but the NTB news agency said the US Himars system, South Korea's Chunmoo missiles and a system made by Germany's KNDS group were being considered.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
S. Korea leader says 'extremely difficult' to make nuclear subs in U
 Seoul (AFP) Dec 3, 2025
 South Korea's leader said Wednesday it would be "extremely difficult" to build its nuclear-powered submarines in the United States under a deal with Washington. South Korea is expected to join a small circle of countries that operate nuclear-powered submarines after receiving approval from the United States for the supply of restricted nuclear fuel. There is however no clarity on the production site of the submarines. US President Donald Trump has said on Truth Social that Seoul would manufa ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
FLOATING STEEL
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency

 Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman

 Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit

 Indian authorities deploy drones to track killer wolves
FLOATING STEEL
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
FLOATING STEEL
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
FLOATING STEEL
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal

 NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine

 Putin visits India for defence, trade talks

 Arms makers see record revenues as global tensions fuel demand
FLOATING STEEL
Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'

 NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home

 G20 grapples with splintering world order
FLOATING STEEL
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.