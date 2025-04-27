Military Space News
THE STANS
 India and Pakistan troops exchange fire in Kashmir
India and Pakistan troops exchange fire in Kashmir
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Srinagar, India (AFP) April 27, 2025

Troops from Pakistan and India exchanged fire in disputed Kashmir for a third night in a row, officials said Sunday, as relations between the nuclear-armed rivals plunged to their lowest level in years.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting "cross-border terrorism" after gunmen killed 26 people in the worst attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority Kashmir for a quarter of a century.

Islamabad has denied any involvement, calling attempts to link Pakistan to the attack "frivolous" and vowing to respond to any Indian action.

Pakistan's army, meanwhile, claimed Sunday that it had killed 54 militants who tried to enter the country through its northwestern border with Afghanistan -- suggesting the incursion was orchestrated by New Delhi.

"Such actions by (jihadists), at a time when India is leveling baseless accusations against Pakistan, clearly implies on whose cues (the jihadists are) operating," the army said in a statement.

The Indian military earlier Sunday held naval drills -- releasing images of warships firing missiles -- while the country's security forces pressed on with their hunt for those behind the April 22 attack at a tourist hotspot in Pahalgam in Kashmir.

The military blamed Pakistan for the "unprovoked" firing of small arms along Kashmir's Line of Control that separates the two countries.

"(Our) own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire," it said of the latest incident.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Islamabad, Pakistan's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, said there was "no official confirmation" of any clashes at the border with India.

Indian police have issued wanted posters for three suspects in the Pahalgam attack -- two Pakistani men and an Indian -- who they say are members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group, a UN-designated terrorist organisation.

India's federal home ministry has handed over the attack probe to the National Investigation Agency, which focuses on counter-terrorism.

"The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir," an agency statement said Sunday.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the country was "open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation" into the attack.

- Indian naval exercises -

India's navy meanwhile said it carried out exercises to "revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike", without detailing where the drills took place.

The Indian Express newspaper on Sunday quoted a top government source as saying "there will be military retaliation" and officials "are discussing the nature of the strike".

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947. Both claim the territory in full but govern separate portions of it.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his pledge that the Pahalgam victims "will get justice".

"Terrorists and their patrons want Kashmir to be destroyed again, that is why such a big conspiracy was hatched," he said in his monthly radio address to the nation.

On Saturday, soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir bombed the family home of one of the Pahalgam suspects.

The house of Farooq Ahmad Tadwa was destroyed by authorities in Kupwara district, one of a series of demolitions targeting houses of alleged militants.

So far nine houses belonging to militants have been bombed since the Pahalgam attack, a police official told AFP on Sunday on condition of anonymity.

In the aftermath of the attack, New Delhi suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic ties, and withdrew visas for Pakistanis.

In response, Islamabad has ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelling visas for Indian nationals -- with the exception of Sikh pilgrims -- and closing the main border crossing from its side.

The United Nations has urged the arch-rivals to show "maximum restraint" so that issues can be "resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement".

Pahalgam marks a dramatic shift in recent Kashmiri rebel attacks, which typically target Indian security forces.

In 2019, a suicide attack killed 41 Indian troops in Kashmir and triggered Indian air strikes inside Pakistan, bringing the countries to the brink of all-out war.

Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
THE STANS
India, Pakistan and the Kashmir attack: what we know
 New Delhi (AFP) April 24, 2025
 Long-troubled relations between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan rapidly worsened after gunmen targeting tourists killed 26 men in Indian-administered Kashmir. It was the deadliest attack on civilians in the disputed Himalayan territory in a quarter of a century. India accuses Pakistan of being behind Tuesday's attack but Islamabad rejects those claims as "frivolous". The South Asian neighbours have issued a series of tit-for-tat diplomatic measures but analysts fear any further escal ... read more
THE STANS
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israeli military says 'likely' intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israeli army says 'likely' intercepted missile attack claimed by Huthis

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
THE STANS
Russian missiles kill nine in Kyiv: Trump blames Zelensky for Putin being angry

 Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office

 Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel

 Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12
THE STANS
UK, French troops drill for urban combat using Ukraine insights

 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says

 Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
THE STANS
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
THE STANS
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
THE STANS
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact

 Spain awarded Israel defence firms 46 contracts since Gaza war: report

 Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal after uproar
THE STANS
Trump's policies will create Russian, Chinese strategic, economic coups

 Media hails 'groundbreaking' Pope Francis

 Crimea, territory at heart of US-Ukraine tensions

 'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump tells Putin after deadly Kyiv strike
THE STANS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.