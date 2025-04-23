UK, French troops drill for urban combat using Ukraine insights

A French officer, perched on a British armoured vehicle camouflaged with branches in the small town of Jeoffrecourt, translated commands for armoured infantry troops from Britain.
The FFL and the Royal Welsh First Battalion were part of a team trying to capture this town of 5,000 residents Tuesday during a two-week training exercise.
The exercises come as French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are spearheading European efforts to send what they call a "reassurance force" to Ukraine after any end to the war sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion.
"We look at what is happening in theatres of operation and new modes of action to integrate them," said Lieutenant Colonel Romain, an FFL training officer who gave only his first name under French military policy.
A member of his 13th Demi-Brigade toggled a joystick from a basement where a video feed showed footage from the drone he controlled as it flew above the streets.
With just four radios, four laptops and a white sheet serving as a makeshift projection screen, the setup was spartan but for good reason, said the brigade's commanding officer, Colonel Benjamin Brunet.
"We drill to change position every six hours," Brunet said, a lesson gleaned from Ukraine, where adversaries quickly spot the electromagnetic radiation emitted from command posts to destroy them.
For Captain Ed, a British intelligence officer who also could give only his first name, France and Britain have a proven track record of working together because they "share a similar mindset and values".
"Since 2018, the French and British have been together in Estonia" as part of a mission set up by NATO on its eastern flank, the captain said.
"We are training and we are ready to go anywhere in the world," he said.
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli military says 'likely' intercepted missile launched from Yemen
L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences
Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa
Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
|
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Spain to hike defence spending to 2% of GDP in 2025: PM
China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war
US urges France to take lead on European defense
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`
Francis, a pope for the internet age
Trump tariffs torch chances of meeting with China's Xi
Media hails 'groundbreaking' Pope Francis
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters