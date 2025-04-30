India and Pakistan: vast nuclear-armed military forces

Troops are facing off along the 770-kilometre (478-mile) fortified Line of Control -- the route of a ceasefire line dating back to 1949 -- which ranges from icy outposts in high-altitude Himalayan mountains down to greener foothills in the south.
India and Pakistan have fought over the Muslim-majority region since their partition at the end of British rule in 1947.
Insurgents in Indian-run Kashmir have battled since 1989 seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan.
Both countries trade accusations of arming groups in each other's territory to cause instability.
India, a Hindu majority nation with 1.4 billion people, and Pakistan, a Muslim-majority nation with 240 million citizens, both have nuclear weapons, and their militaries are among the largest in the world.
Pakistan's main weapons supplier is China, Islamabad's closest regional ally, as well getting drones from Turkey.
Although India's military strength is much larger, Pakistani analysts point to Islamabad's decades of experience fighting insurgencies on its border with Afghanistan.
India is the world's largest arms importer, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
The bulk of India's supplies come from Russia.
New Delhi has also expanded military suppliers to include the United States, France and Israel, as well as developing its domestic production, including of aircraft carriers, submarines and helicopters.
Both sides have boosted their military capabilities since 2019, when India launched air strikes on Pakistan following an attack by a suicide bomber on Indian forces in Kashmir.
Here, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies' Military Balance database, are their estimated forces.
- Pakistan -
Military hardware and personnel:
Active military: 660,000 Paramilitary police: 291,000 Defence budget: $10 billion (2025)Nuclear capabilities: Islamabad has both land-based and air-delivered weapons, with medium-, short- and close-range ballistic missiles. Islamabad has sought submarine-launched nuclear-armed cruise missiles.
Fixed wing aircraft: 812 Rotary-wing (helicopters): 322Armoured fighting vehicles: 6,137
Artillery: 4,619- India -
Military hardware and personnel:
Active military: 1,475,000 Paramilitary police: 1,616,000 Defence budget: $81 billion (2025)Nuclear capabilities: primarily land-based, but may be able to deliver bombs from the air, and is developing its submarine force. It has intermediate-range ballistic missiles, and are testing an intercontinental-range version.
Fixed wing aircraft: 1,437 Rotary-wing (helicopters): 995 Armoured fighting vehicle: 7,074 Artillery: 11,225bb-jma-ecl-pjm/rsc
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike
US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland
Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact
German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin
Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey
China deploys army of fake NGOs at UN to intimidate critics: media probe
US military envoy in Argentina for 'regional security' talks
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters