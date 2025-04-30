Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 India and Pakistan: vast nuclear-armed military forces
India and Pakistan: vast nuclear-armed military forces
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) April 30, 2025

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan have exchanged gunfire across their heavily militarised de facto border in contested Kashmir since an April 22 attack that New Delhi blames on Islamabad, claims it rejects.

Troops are facing off along the 770-kilometre (478-mile) fortified Line of Control -- the route of a ceasefire line dating back to 1949 -- which ranges from icy outposts in high-altitude Himalayan mountains down to greener foothills in the south.

India and Pakistan have fought over the Muslim-majority region since their partition at the end of British rule in 1947.

Insurgents in Indian-run Kashmir have battled since 1989 seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Both countries trade accusations of arming groups in each other's territory to cause instability.

India, a Hindu majority nation with 1.4 billion people, and Pakistan, a Muslim-majority nation with 240 million citizens, both have nuclear weapons, and their militaries are among the largest in the world.

Pakistan's main weapons supplier is China, Islamabad's closest regional ally, as well getting drones from Turkey.

Although India's military strength is much larger, Pakistani analysts point to Islamabad's decades of experience fighting insurgencies on its border with Afghanistan.

India is the world's largest arms importer, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The bulk of India's supplies come from Russia.

New Delhi has also expanded military suppliers to include the United States, France and Israel, as well as developing its domestic production, including of aircraft carriers, submarines and helicopters.

Both sides have boosted their military capabilities since 2019, when India launched air strikes on Pakistan following an attack by a suicide bomber on Indian forces in Kashmir.

Here, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies' Military Balance database, are their estimated forces.

- Pakistan -

Military hardware and personnel: 

   Active military:          660,000
   Paramilitary police:      291,000
   Defence budget:           $10 billion (2025)
Nuclear capabilities: Islamabad has both land-based and air-delivered weapons, with medium-, short- and close-range ballistic missiles. Islamabad has sought submarine-launched nuclear-armed cruise missiles.

   Fixed wing aircraft:         812
   Rotary-wing (helicopters):   322
Armoured fighting vehicles: 6,137

   Artillery:                   4,619
- India -

Military hardware and personnel: 

   Active military:          1,475,000
   Paramilitary police:      1,616,000
   Defence budget:           $81 billion (2025)
Nuclear capabilities: primarily land-based, but may be able to deliver bombs from the air, and is developing its submarine force. It has intermediate-range ballistic missiles, and are testing an intercontinental-range version.

   Fixed wing aircraft:           1,437
   Rotary-wing (helicopters):       995
   Armoured fighting vehicle:     7,074
   Artillery:                     11,225
bb-jma-ecl-pjm/rsc

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Nobel laureates urge Trump, Putin to meet on denuclearisation
 Geneva (AFP) April 28, 2025
 Three Nobel Peace Prize-winning groups campaigning to eliminate nuclear weapons joined forces on Monday to urge the US and Russian presidents to meet and agree on significant denuclearisation. The joint appeal came from Japan's atomic bomb survivors' group Nihon Hidankyo, which won last year's Nobel; 2017 laureate the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN); and the 1985 winner, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War. They sent a joint letter to the two leade ... read more
NUKEWARS
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
NUKEWARS
'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike

 US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland

 Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'

 Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office
NUKEWARS
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
NUKEWARS
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
NUKEWARS
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
NUKEWARS
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact

 German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push

 Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
NUKEWARS
Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin

 Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey

 China deploys army of fake NGOs at UN to intimidate critics: media probe

 US military envoy in Argentina for 'regional security' talks
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.