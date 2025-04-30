Military Space News
THE STANS
 India closes airspace to Pakistan airplanes
India closes airspace to Pakistan airplanes
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) April 30, 2025

New Delhi closed its airspace to Pakistani airplanes on Wednesday after Islamabad banned Indian planes from overflying, the latest tit-for-tat measure as relations between the nuclear-armed rivals spiral into a tailspin.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of backing the deadliest attack in years on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22, in which 26 men were killed.

Islamabad has rejected the charge, and both countries have since exchanged gunfire in Kashmir, diplomatic barbs, expelled citizens and ordered the border shut.

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 24, while India took a similar measure on Wednesday evening, with the ban to last until May 23, the government notice said.

The notice to air operators said that Indian airspace was not available for Pakistani registered or leased aircraft -- "including military flights".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the military "complete operational freedom" to respond to the attack during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, a senior government source told AFP.

Pakistan's government has denied any involvement in the shooting and vowed that "any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response".

Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
THE STANS
Iraq drone attacks wound five Kurdish security personnel
 Arbil, Iraq (AFP) April 29, 2025
 Five Iraqi Kurdish security personnel were wounded in two drone attacks in northern Iraq in less than 48 hours, authorities in the autonomous Kurdistan region said on Tuesday. Authorities blamed a "terrorist group" for the separate attacks in a region that has seen repeated clashes between Turkish forces and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). "A terrorist group launched two separate drone attacks yesterday (Monday) and this morning targeting peshmerga bases" in Dohuk province, the regi ... read more
THE STANS
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
THE STANS
'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike

 US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland

 Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'

 Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office
THE STANS
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
THE STANS
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
THE STANS
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
THE STANS
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact

 German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push

 Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
THE STANS
Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin

 Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey

 China deploys army of fake NGOs at UN to intimidate critics: media probe

 US military envoy in Argentina for 'regional security' talks
THE STANS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.