Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 India walks back mandatory government app after backlash

India walks back mandatory government app after backlash

by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Dec 3, 2025

India's government amended on Wednesday an order that required phone makers to pre-install a government-run cyber security app, after it sparked uproar over privacy concerns.

Earlier this week, authorities had given manufacturers and importers 90 days to comply with the now-reversed rule.

But a government statement on Wednesday announced the decision "not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers".

It added that the app "Sanchar Saathi" -- meaning communication partner in Hindi -- was "secure and purely meant to help citizens" against "bad actors".

The initial order gave rise to widespread concerns that the app might be used for surveillance, and that it could not be removed.

Communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told parliament on Wednesday that using the app was voluntary.

"I can delete it like any other app, as every citizen has this right in a democracy," he said.

"Snooping is not possible through the app, nor will it ever be."

The government had said the app was designed to allow users to block and track lost or stolen phones.

It also lets them identify and disconnect fake mobile subscriptions made in their name, among other functions.

Government figures show the app has already helped trace more than 2.6 million phones.

Advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation welcomed the latest decision.

"For now, we should treat this as cautious optimism, not closure, until the formal legal direction is published and independently confirmed," the group said in a post on social media.

Hours before the government rollback, lawmakers debated the move, with opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government raising concerns over the pre-installation of the app.

"Even after the app is disabled, users will not be able to know whether all its features have been disabled or not," Deepender Singh Hooda from the Congress party said in parliament.

"In such a situation, this issue is surrounded by concerns of violation of the right to privacy and suspicions of spying."

His colleague Randeep Singh Surjewala said the app "could be a possible kill switch that can turn every cell phone into a brick, which the government could use against journalists, opposition leaders, and dissidents, if it so desires".

Surjewala also warned against the risk of hacking, which could "expose sensitive information, including passwords, bank account numbers and personal data".

In August, Russia issued a similar directive ordering manufacturers to include a new messaging platform called Max on all new phones and tablets, but rights advocates warned the app could be used as a powerful surveillance tool.

Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CYBER WARS
China's Xi vows to 'resolutely crack down' on online misconduct
 Beijing (AFP) Nov 29, 2025
 Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed to "resolutely crack down" on online misconduct and foster a "clean" cyberspace, state media reported Saturday, after authorities recently penalised social media companies for their content. Beijing requires social media companies to moderate content on their platforms, with posts strictly controlled to avoid anything deemed to be too subversive, vulgar, pornographic or generally harmful from circulating. China's top internet regulator said in September it would t ... read more
CYBER WARS
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
CYBER WARS
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
CYBER WARS
Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency

 Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman

 Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit

 Indian authorities deploy drones to track killer wolves
CYBER WARS
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
CYBER WARS
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
CYBER WARS
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal

 NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine

 Putin visits India for defence, trade talks

 Arms makers see record revenues as global tensions fuel demand
CYBER WARS
Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'

 NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home

 G20 grapples with splintering world order
CYBER WARS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.