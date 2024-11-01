Iran FM to discuss nuclear programme, national's case in France visit

The meeting between Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart Jean Noel Barrot will come after France backed a resolution calling on Iran to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to key nuclear sites, including those bombed during the 12-day war with Israel in June.
In a statement, Iran's foreign ministry said the country's nuclear programme along with "the case of Iranian national Mahdieh Esfandiari, as well as regional and international developments" will be discussed.
In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that the United States briefly joined with strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.
Iran has since the war barred IAEA inspectors from visiting the bombed sites and last week it officially scrapped a cooperation framework agreement it had agreed with the agency after the war.
Tehran further said a new framework was needed to access the bombed sites, citing "safety and security risks".
Iran had already declared that agreement invalid since October after Britain, Germany and France triggered the return of UN sanctions that had been lifted under a now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal.
In an interview published last week, Araghchi said talks with European governments were "no longer useful" after they triggered the snapback sanctions.
Wednesday's discussions will also tackle the case of Esfandiari, a 40-year-old Iranian, who was arrested in France in February on charges of promoting terrorism and later released on bail in October.
France and Iran had been in talks to exchange Esfandiari for French couple Cecile Kohler, 41, and Jacques Paris, 72, who had been held in Iran for more than three years.
Earlier this month, Iran said it has conditionally released Kohler and Paris who were immediately taken by French diplomats to France's mission in Tehran and were awaiting permission to be allowed to return to France.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
Japan scrambles aircraft over suspected China drone near Taiwan
Belgium's Antwerp port vulnerable to drone attack, boss warns
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion; German military to counter drones domestically
Drones crash in Romania, Moldova as Russia bombards Ukraine
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network
|
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm
EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending
Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany
US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward
G20 grapples with splintering world order
China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters