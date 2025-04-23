Iran slams US sanctions as 'hostile' ahead of new round of talks



by AFP Staff Writers



Tehran (AFP) April 23, 2025



Iran's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned new US sanctions targeting its oil network, calling the move a sign of Washington's "hostile approach" ahead of a third round of nuclear talks.

In a statement, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the US policy of imposing sanctions on the Iranian people was a "clear contradiction with the United States' demand for dialogue and negotiation and indicates America's lack of goodwill and seriousness in this regard."

On Tuesday, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Iranian liquefied petroleum gas magnate Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh and his corporate network.

It said in a statement the network was "collectively responsible for shipping hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian LPG and crude oil to foreign markets".

"Emamjomeh and his network sought to export thousands of shipments of LPG -- including from the United States -- to evade US sanctions and generate revenue for Iran," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"The United States remains committed to holding accountable those who seek to provide the Iranian regime with the funding it needs to further its destabilising activities in the region and around the world."

The sanctions came as Tehran and Washington held two rounds of indirect nuclear talks in Muscat and Rome since April 12.

Since his return to office in January, US President Donald Trump has reimposed sweeping sanctions under his policy of "maximum pressure" against Tehran.

In March, he sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling for talks but warning of possible military action if they failed to produce a deal.

Oman said the third round, set for next Saturday, April 26, would again be held in Muscat.

On Tuesday, Iran announced that a technical, expert-level nuclear meeting between the two countries will also be held on Saturday, coinciding with the talks.

Following last Saturday's talks in Rome, Araghchi said the meeting was "good" and that the negotiations were "moving forward".

On Monday, Trump said Washington had "very good meetings" on Iran.

Western countries including the United States have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons -- an allegation Tehran has consistently denied, insisting that its programme is for peaceful civilian purposes.

Putin discussed Iran nuclear deal with Sultan of Oman: Russian state media

Moscow (AFP) April 22, 2025 - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Iran nuclear talks with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Moscow on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"This topic was touched on... in the context of mediation efforts by Oman," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, during a briefing at the Kremlin.

Russia has welcomed the surprise talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear programme, which is being mediated by Oman.

"Russia is ready to do everything that depends on it to contribute to a fruitful and active conclusion of these talks," Peskov said, repeating Russia's oft-stated position.

Donald Trump pushed Iran to open negotiations on limiting its nuclear weapons development programme, after he pulled out of the landmark US-Iran nuclear deal during his first presidency.

Iran top diplomat in China to discuss nuclear talks

Beijing (AFP) April 23, 2025 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was visiting China on Wednesday for consultations ahead of a new round of nuclear talks with the United States.

Iran and the United States are set to meet in Oman on Saturday for a third set of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue, with Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff leading the negotiations.

A technical meeting between nuclear experts from the two countries will also be held on Saturday in the Omani capital, Muscat.

"It is necessary for us to keep our friends in China informed of developments and to consult with them," Araghchi told Iranian state television.

China was a party to the 2015 nuclear agreement that reined in Tehran's nuclear programme, which was abandoned after US President Donald Trump withdrew from it three years later.

"China has played an important and constructive role on the nuclear issue in the past, and the same role is certainly necessary in the future," the Iranian minister added.

The 2015 agreement provided for the lifting of international sanctions against Iran in exchange for oversight of its nuclear program by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to the IAEA, Iran was complying with its commitments until the US withdrawal, which triggered the reimposition of US sanctions.

The 2015 accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was also negotiated by four other permanent UN Security Council members -- Britain, France, Russia, and the United States -- along with Germany and the European Union.

China is Iran's largest commercial partner and the main buyer of its oil, with Tehran still under crushing US sanctions.

Around 92 percent of Iranian oil heads towards China, according to Iranian media, and is often sold at a considerable discount.

In 2021, Tehran and Beijing signed a comprehensive 25-year strategic agreement covering energy, security, infrastructure and communications among other areas.

