Israel begins demolishing 25 buildings in West Bank camp

The buildings, home to some 100 families, are in the Nur Shams camp, a frequent site of clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces.
Israeli military bulldozers and cranes tore through the structures early Wednesday, sending thick plumes of dust into the air, an AFP journalist reported. Many residents watched from a distance.
"Being torn away from our homes, our neighbourhoods and our memories is deeply painful," said Mutaz Mahr, whose building was being demolished.
"The occupation tries by every means to wear us down and pressure us," he told AFP.
Nihaya al-Jendi, a member of Nur Shams's popular committee, said hundreds of families had been forced out of their homes even before a military operation began earlier this year.
"Today, more than 1,500 families from the camp are still unable to return," Jendi said.
"This is a major catastrophe -- a real humanitarian disaster for Palestinian refugees -- unfolding before the eyes of the world."
The military said the demolitions were part of an operation against militants.
"Following ongoing counterterrorism activity by Israeli security forces in the area of Nur Shams in northern Samaria, the commander of the Central Command, Major General Avi Bluth, ordered the demolition of several structures due to a clear and necessary operational need," the military told AFP in a statement.
"Areas in northern Samaria have become a significant centre of terrorist activity, operating from within densely populated civilian areas."
- 'Clear buffer' -
Earlier this year, the military launched an operation it said was aimed at dismantling Palestinian armed groups from camps in northern West Bank -- including Nur Shams, Tulkarem and Jenin.
"Even a year after the beginning of IDF operations in the area, forces continue to locate ammunition, weapons, and explosive devices used by terrorist organisations, which endanger IDF soldiers and impair operational freedom of action," the military said on Wednesday.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that operations in Nur Shams, Tulkarem and Jenin had been "effective", claiming they had reduced what he described as terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria by 80 percent.
He added in a statement that troops would remain on the ground and act as a "clear buffer between the (Israeli) population and terrorist element", with the stated aim of preventing their regrouping and thwarting attacks.
Earlier in December, AFP reported residents of the targeted buildings retrieving their belongings, with many saying they had nowhere to go.
The demolitions form part of a broader Israeli strategy aimed at easing access for military vehicles within the densely built refugee camps of the West Bank.
Israel has occupied the Palestinian territory since 1967.
Nur Shams, along with other refugee camps in the West Bank, was established after the creation of Israel in 1948, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced from their homes in what is now Israel.
With time, the camps they established inside the West Bank became dense neighbourhoods not under their adjacent cities' authority. Residents pass on their refugee status from one generation to the next.
Many residents believe Israel is seeking to destroy the idea of the camps themselves, turning them into regular neighbourhoods of the cities they flank, in order to eliminate the refugee issue.
Related Links
Space War News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
Thai army accuses Cambodia of violating truce with over 250 drones
Drones dive into aviation's deepest enigma as MH370 hunt restarts
China rolls out 2 ton unmanned cargo aircraft to expand domestic aerial logistics
UAV swarm algorithm boosts spectrum resilience in contested airspace
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles
Malaysia raids firms in army procurement graft probe
'Not our enemy': Rush to rearm sparks backlash in east Germany
German MPs approve 50 bn euros in military purchases
Bombs away for Trump, self-proclaimed peace president
US allies, foes alarmed by toppling of Venezuela's Maduro
As Trump imposes 'Donroe' Doctrine, murky message to US rivals
Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters