Malaysia raids firms in army procurement graft probe



by AFP Staff Writers



Kuala Lumpur (AFP) Dec 29, 2025



Malaysia's anti-corruption agency said Monday it had carried out raids on several companies allegedly involved in a graft case linked to an armed forces procurement project.

Six bank accounts belonging to a still unidentified suspect and his family members were seized as part of the investigation, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki said in a statement.

The investigation was being carried out under a law which relates to corporate liability for corruption, the Anti-Corruption Commission chief added.

"MACC officers conducted searches at several companies believed to be involved to obtain relevant documents and evidence," Azam said.

Azam did not give further details, but a source familiar with the investigation, who did not wish to be identified, told reporters that the probe is focusing on money allegedly ending in the account of a senior army officer.

The raids took place after Malaysia's top Army officer Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan was placed on immediate leave on Saturday.

Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said this was done to ensure that a probe against him proceeded smoothly "without any conflict of interest".

Local media last week quoted sources saying the graft investigators had recorded statements from three individuals over alleged links to army procurement projects from 2023 to 2025.

Related Links

The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com

Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

