Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 As Trump imposes 'Donroe' Doctrine, murky message to US rivals

As Trump imposes 'Donroe' Doctrine, murky message to US rivals

By Shaun TANDON
 Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 3, 2026

With a major attack to arrest Venezuela's leader, President Donald Trump is showing that the United States will impose its will in its neighborhood -- and the lesson may not be lost on Russia and China.

Trump described the raid to seize leftist Nicolas Maduro as an update of the Monroe Doctrine, the 1823 declaration by fifth US president James Monroe that Latin America was closed to other powers, then meaning Europe.

"The Monroe Doctrine is a big deal, but we've superseded it by a lot, by a real lot. They now call it the Donroe document," Trump told a news conference, slapping his name on the policy principle.

"American dominance in the Western Hemisphere will never be questioned again."

Weeks earlier, White House policymakers had given more intellectual gloss for the same idea in a national security strategy that announced a "Trump Corollary" to the Monroe Doctrine.

The policy, the strategy said, will authorize US intervention in Latin America for goals such as seizing strategic assets, fighting crime or ending migration, one of Trump's top domestic goals.

Venezuela has the world's largest proven oil reserves, with China its top partner. Trump had justified intervention by alleging drug-smuggling from small boats off Venezuela and by Maduro himself.

But the United States is not alone in wanting to exert itself over smaller regional neighbors.

Russia's Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022 after questioning the former Soviet republic's historical legitimacy and vowing the removal of its elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

China has refused to rule out force to seize Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, and has angered US allies by claiming rights to much of the South China Sea.

The Venezuela raid came days after China carried out major military exercises aimed at simulating a blockade of Taiwan following a major US arms deal. A Chinese envoy met Maduro in Caracas hours before his capture.

- US superpower status slips -

Trump's intervention is also sure to gain the attention of US allies that have been stunned by his threats over resources he sees as strategic.

Trump recently named an envoy who said he would work to seize Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, and he has threatened to take back the Panama Canal.

Jennifer Kavanagh, director of military analysis at Defense Priorities, which supports US restraint, said she had long dismissed Trump's Greenland talk.

"Now I'm not so sure," she said. "It wouldn't be that hard for the US to put a couple hundred or a couple thousand troops inside of Greenland, and it's not clear to me who could do anything about it."

Venezuela "does raise this question that if the US can declare a leader illegitimate, go and remove him and then run the country, why can't other countries?"

The United States, of course, has a long history of interventions without UN authorization, notably the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The difference, Kavanaugh said, is that back then the United States had far more relative power.

"It wasn't a matter of setting a precedent for other countries, because they just couldn't aspire to that level of military power and the US could stop basically anyone who tried. But that's not true anymore."

- Mixed messages -

The United States for decades stood firm against Moscow and Beijing. But under Trump, Washington's stance has become murkier.

The new national security strategy calls for a refocus closer to home and says comparatively little about Russia and China, leading some critics to conclude that Trump essentially was acknowledging they enjoy their own spheres of influence.

Trump has spoken favorably of China and played down the risks of a Taiwan invasion. Before taking office Trump suggested Taiwan should pay more for its US "insurance policy."

On Ukraine, Trump has mused that the country is destined for defeat against larger Russia, and has pressed Kyiv to accept territorial concessions.

At the very least, Venezuela will herald a harder US line within Latin America, said Alexander Gray, an Atlantic Council scholar who served on the National Security Council during Trump's first term.

"I think it's very clear that there will no longer be a level of tolerance for the type of even lower-level Chinese, Russian and Iranian influence that we've seen over the last couple of decades," Gray said.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) Dec 18, 2025
 A senior Ukrainian diplomat announced on Thursday he had arrived in Beijing, a close ally of Russia, where he was expected to hold talks with Chinese officials. The visit represents a rare meeting between officials from Kyiv and Beijing, which has been accused of aiding Moscow to prolong its war against Ukraine. "Busy day ahead in Beijing," Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya wrote on social media. Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman confirmed to AFP that Kyslytsya woul ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
SUPERPOWERS
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South

 North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026

 Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
SUPERPOWERS
UAV swarm algorithm boosts spectrum resilience in contested airspace

 Thai army accuses Cambodia of violating truce with over 250 drones

 Spatiotemporal resilience model targets IoT unmanned fleets

 Drones dive into aviation's deepest enigma as MH370 hunt restarts
SUPERPOWERS
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
SUPERPOWERS
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
SUPERPOWERS
UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles

 Malaysia raids firms in army procurement graft probe

 'Not our enemy': Rush to rearm sparks backlash in east Germany

 German MPs approve 50 bn euros in military purchases
SUPERPOWERS
US allies, foes alarmed by toppling of Venezuela's Maduro

 Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine

 Defence of Europe's eastern flank an 'immediate' priority: eight EU leaders

 Trump signs $900 bn defense policy bill into law as Admin plans major DoD changes
SUPERPOWERS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.