UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles

The initial pilot scheme, which will launch in March 2026, will offer around 150 under-25s a year of paid experience and training in the armed forces "without a commitment beyond the course".
The government hopes to "eventually" expand this to offer over 1,000 places, "subject to interest".
The announcement comes after the new head of Britain's armed forces, Richard Knighton, earlier this month issued a call for the country's "sons and daughters" to be "ready to fight" in the face of growing threats, including from Russia.
It comes as British defence chiefs attempt to boost recruitment.
Figures released by Britain's defence ministry in November show that its army trained around 38 percent fewer recruits in 2022-2023 than in 2019-2020, with a growing share leaving during training compared with pre-pandemic levels.
"This gap-year scheme will give Britain's young people a taste of the incredible skills and training on offer across the Army, Royal Navy and RAF (air force)," said John Healey, the UK's defence secretary.
"It's part of our determination to reconnect society with our forces, and drive a whole of society approach to our nation's defence."
The scheme is inspired by a similar scheme in Australia which the government described as an "exciting model from which to learn".
Other European countries have looked to national service in response to the threat from Russia, with France, Germany and Belgium introducing schemes this year.
The British government statement outlining the scheme did not mention the salary offered to recruits or how funding will be found to pay for this.
Further details about the scheme will follow "in due course", a government spokesperson told AFP.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
UAV swarm algorithm boosts spectrum resilience in contested airspace
Thai army accuses Cambodia of violating truce with over 250 drones
Spatiotemporal resilience model targets IoT unmanned fleets
Drones dive into aviation's deepest enigma as MH370 hunt restarts
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles
Malaysia raids firms in army procurement graft probe
'Not our enemy': Rush to rearm sparks backlash in east Germany
German MPs approve 50 bn euros in military purchases
Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine
Defence of Europe's eastern flank an 'immediate' priority: eight EU leaders
Trump signs $900 bn defense policy bill into law as Admin plans major DoD changes
PM Takaichi says Japan 'always open' to dialogue with China
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters