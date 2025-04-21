Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Israel vows to deliver 'powerful response' to attacks by Yemen's Huthis
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) April 21, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday to deliver a "powerful response" to Yemen's Huthi rebels, who have repeatedly launched missiles at Israel since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

In remarks addressed "to the Huthis and to all those who wish us harm", Netanyahu said during a speech in central Israel: "Any attack against us will not go unanswered. There will be a powerful response."

WAR REPORT
