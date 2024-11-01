Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Israeli military sacks several generals over October 7 attack

by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) Nov 24, 2025

Israel's military announced the dismissal of three generals and disciplinary actions against several other senior officers over their failure to prevent the October 2023 attack by Hamas, the deadliest in the country's history.

The move came two weeks after Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir called for a "systemic investigation" into the failures that led to the onslaught, even as the government dragged its feet on establishing a state commission of inquiry despite public pressure.

The list of generals fired included three divisional commanders, one of whom was then serving as the military intelligence chief.

A military statement released Sunday said they bore personal responsibility for the armed forces' failure to prevent the attack launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

The firing comes after all three had already resigned from their posts, including the former head of the southern command General Yaron Finkelman.

Disciplinary actions were also announced against the head of the navy and air force along with moves against four other generals and several senior officers.

It remains to be seen how or if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might also be pinned with blame for having a role in the inability to prevent the Hamas onslaught.

For the past two years, Netanyahu has repeatedly said that the failures that led to the October 7 attacks should be addressed after the war in Gaza ended.

According to polls, a large number of Israelis across the political spectrum support the establishment of an inquiry to determine who is responsible for the authorities' failure to prevent the attack.

Netanyahu's government has so far refused to form such a commission.

Hamas's attack on southern Israel in October 2023 resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people and sparked a devastating two-year war in Gaza.

Israel's retaliatory assault on Gaza has killed at least 69,756 people, according to figures from the health ministry that the UN considers reliable.

- Military investigation -

Earlier this month, a report by a committee of experts appointed by the military chief Zamir was published, marking the conclusion of the army's internal investigations into the October 7 attacks.

The report concluded that there had been a "long-standing systemic and organisational failure" within the military apparatus before October 7 and on the night of the attack itself.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that he had tasked the defence establishment's comptroller Yair Wolansky with examining the report to determine if further investigations were needed.

Following the announcement, the military issued a statement on behalf of chief of staff Zamir saying that "the decision to cast doubt on the report... is puzzling."

"The IDF (military) is the only body in the country that has thoroughly investigated its own failures and taken responsibility for them. If any further examination is required to complete the picture, it must take the form of an external, objective and independent commission," the statement added.

Israeli media noted that the comments marked the latest moment of friction between Zamir and Katz, who have aired disagreements in the past over how to prosecute the war against Hamas.

Inside Gaza on Monday, Israel's military said its troops shot three militants who had crossed the so-called Yellow Line, an area its troops retreated to in accordance with a ceasefire agreement reached last month.

The military said two of the individuals killed had approached troops near the southern city of Khan Yunis, where the territory's civil defence agency said two Palestinians had been killed by a drone strike.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis also confirmed receiving two bodies and three injured Palestinians, including one in critical condition.

Mahmud Bassal, the spokesman for the civil defence, said that one other person was killed by tank fire in Gaza City.

Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya confirmed receiving the body, as well as several people injured during the incident.

Hamas regularly accuses Israel of shifting the Yellow Line further into the territory it controls, calling it a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The militant group said on Monday that a "high-level leadership delegation" was in Cairo for the past two days, meeting with mediators to agree on terms for the second phase of a US-brokered truce that began on October 10.

