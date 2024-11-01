Military Space News
THE STANS
 Jailed PKK chief's freedom 'crucial' for peace to work; PKK withdrawing all forces from Turkey
Jailed PKK chief's freedom 'crucial' for peace to work; PKK withdrawing all forces from Turkey
 By Shwan Mohammed
 Qandil Mountains, Iraq (AFP) Oct 26, 2025

Securing the release of the jailed founder of the Kurdish militant group PKK is needed for the success of the emerging peace process with Turkey, one of the group's senior leaders told AFP.

Abdullah Ocalan's "freedom is crucial for this process to advance with greater effectiveness," Devrim Palu told AFP in an interview in northern Iraq on Sunday as the PKK began withdrawing all of its fighters from Turkey.

Ocalan, who founded the PKK in 1978, is the embodiment of the Kurdish rebellion against Turkey which lasted more four decades and cost some 50,000 lives.

Now 76, he has spearheaded efforts to switch from armed conflict to a democratic political struggle for the rights of Turkey's Kurdish minority, leading the process from his prison cell on Imrali island near Istanbul where he has been held in solitary since 1999.

The PKK has repeatedly demanded his release.

"He is the person who initiated this process. He should be able to meet people easily and engage in dialogue," Palu told AFP, saying his conditions should be "urgently" improved.

"It's very difficult to carry out such an important process in isolation or in prison conditions. His freedom is crucial for this process to advance with greater effectiveness."

Sunday's withdrawal was a move to protect the peace process from "provocations", Palu said, also warning against the use of "polarising language".

"Within the political environment there are those who are against this process and those who support it. We're not saying everyone should have the same approach, we just need to pay attention to the language that is used."

- Won't 'happen overnight' -

The PKK understood the peace process would take time, he said.

"We are not approaching this matter as hopeless, saying 'Turkey hasn't taken any action'.. Such processes don't happen overnight or in the space of a few months," he said.

"Undoubtedly, there will be phases where they drag on or sometimes stall, then the path opens again. But for them to be more on track.. certain steps need to be taken," he said.

Earlier, the PKK urged Ankara to expedite legal measures to regulate the status of militants who have given up the armed struggle and want to return to Turkey to engage in the democratic process, saying "significant steps" needed to be taken.

But the PKK had acted in good faith with its move to destroy a first batch of weapons in July, and now withdraw all of its militants from Turkey, he said.

"With these steps, we have demonstrated not only to the Turkish public but also to the world how sincere and serious we are about resolving this issue," he said.

Kurdish PKK says withdrawing all forces from Turkey to north Iraq
Qandil Mountains, Iraq (AFP) Oct 26, 2025 - The Kurdish militant PKK began withdrawing all of its forces from Turkish soil to northern Iraq on Sunday, while urging Ankara to release its jailed leader to ensure the success of the peace process.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) formally renounced its armed struggle against Turkey in May, drawing a line under four decades of violence that had claimed some 50,000 lives.

"We are implementing the withdrawal of all our forces within Turkey," the PKK said in a statement read out in Kurdish and Turkish in a remote village in the Qandil Mountains of northern Iraq, according to an AFP journalist present.

Standing in front of large banners of jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan were 25 fighters carrying assault rifles -- among them three commanders -- whom the PKK said had just left Turkey. Eight were women.

It was not immediately clear how many fighters would be involved in the withdrawal but observers estimated it would likely be between 200 to 300.

Turkey hailed the move as "concrete results of progress" in efforts to end one of the region's longest-running conflicts.

But the PKK urged the Turkish government to waste no time in taking the necessary legal steps to advance the process, which began a year ago when Ankara offered an unexpected olive branch to its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan.

The PKK said Ocalan's release was "crucial" and called for members of a parliamentary commission managing the peace process to meet with him as soon as possible.

"Significant steps need to be taken, legal arrangements for a process compatible with freedom," senior PKK militant Sabri Ok told journalists at the ceremony, referring to laws governing the fate of those who renounce the armed struggle.

"We want laws that are specific to the process, not just an amnesty."

The PKK wants to pursue a democratic struggle to defend the rights of the Kurdish minority in line with a historic call in February by Ocalan.

Now 76, Ocalan has led the process from his prison cell on Imrali island near Istanbul where he has been held in solitary since 1999.

"It's very difficult to carry out such an important process in isolation or in prison conditions. His freedom is crucial for this process to advance with greater effectiveness," senior PKK leader Devrim Palu told AFP in an interview after the ceremony.

- Prison visits -

Indirect talks with the PKK began late last year with the backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who hailed the group's move to start destroying weapons in July as a victory for the nation.

Turkey has also set up a cross-party parliamentary commission to lay the groundwork for the peace process and prepare a legal framework for the political integration of the PKK and its fighters.

But it was essential that the commission meet Ocalan, Ok said.

"The parliamentary commission must immediately go to Leader Apo and listen, that's the key. He's the one who initiated and pushed through the process, so he must be listened to as soon as possible," he said, using a nickname for Ocalan.

The 48-member parliamentary commission is also tasked with deciding Ocalan's fate.

Over the past year, Ocalan has been visited several times by family members and negotiators from the pro-Kurdish DEM party, and last month he got access to his lawyers for the first time since 2019.

DEM, Turkey's third-biggest party which has played a key role in facilitating the emerging peace deal, said it would send a delegation to meet with Erdogan on Thursday.

Analysts say with the PKK weakened and the Kurdish public exhausted by decades of violence, Turkey's peace offer handed Ocalan a chance to make the long-desired switch away from armed struggle.

In July the PKK held a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq at which they destroyed a first batch of weapons, which was hailed by Turkey as "an irreversible turning point".

Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
THE STANS
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 'immediate ceasefire' in Qatar talks
 Spin Boldak, Afghanistan (AFP) Oct 19, 2025
 Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" at talks in Doha, Qatar said Sunday, after at least 10 Afghans were killed in Pakistani air strikes that broke an earlier truce. For more than a week, the South Asian neighbours have engaged in bloody border clashes - their worst conflict since the return of the Taliban government in 2021. A 48-hour truce briefly put a stop to the fighting, which has killed dozens of troops and civilians, until Friday's air strikes. After peace ta ... read more
THE STANS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
THE STANS
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Ukraine's Zelensky leaves D.C. without Tomahawk missiles he sought

 'Wonder weapon'? Five things about US Tomahawks coveted by Ukraine
THE STANS
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses

 UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
THE STANS
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program

 SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite

 Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity
THE STANS
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car

 Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
THE STANS
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports

 British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry

 Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement

 Idea of German 'draft lottery' sparks govt row
THE STANS
Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

 Lithuania slams airspace incursion denied by Russia

 Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump as EU seeks to shore up Ukraine as US wavers

 Trump says Xi could have 'big influence' on Putin; as high-stakes meeting with Xi looms
THE STANS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.