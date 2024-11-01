Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Kuaizhou 1A launch deploys twin experimental satellites
illustration only

Kuaizhou 1A launch deploys twin experimental satellites

by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Dec 05, 2025

China used a Kuaizhou 1A solid-fuel carrier rocket to launch two experimental satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, with liftoff taking place at 5 pm local time.

The rocket flew from a mobile launch platform and inserted both spacecraft into their planned orbit, according to China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, which manages the Kuaizhou small-launcher program.

The two payloads are described as experimental satellites focused on communications technology verification, tasked with testing new communications payloads in orbit and collecting data sets that can be used to refine maritime traffic management services.

By operating over sea lanes, the satellites are expected to contribute to monitoring and routing information for ships, supporting applications such as vessel tracking and maritime safety.

This flight represented the 30th mission of the Kuaizhou 1A variant and was recorded as China's 79th orbital mission of 2025, underscoring a continued high launch cadence and the growing role of small solid-fuel launchers in the national manifest.

Kuaizhou 1A is a solid-propellant, road-mobile small launch vehicle developed by China Space Sanjiang Group, a CASIC subsidiary based in Hubei province. The rocket stands about 20 meters tall with a liftoff mass of roughly 30 metric tons and can deliver about 200 kilograms of payload to sun-synchronous orbit or around 300 kilograms to low Earth orbit, aligning it with small satellite and rapid-response missions like this launch.

Related Links
 China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
UK awards space surveillance contracts to Spaceflux
 London, UK (SPX) Nov 28, 2025
 Spaceflux Ltd has secured all three of the UK government's major multimillion-pound, multiyear contracts for space surveillance and tracking data, confirming its role at the center of the nation's orbital intelligence efforts. The UK Space Agency and UK Ministry of Defence awarded the deals under the National Space Operations Centre framework to provide surveillance across multiple orbital regimes. Two of the contracts extend existing surveillance and tracking work for the UK Space Agency and UK S ... read more
SPACEWAR
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
SPACEWAR
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
SPACEWAR
Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency

 Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman

 Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit

 Indian authorities deploy drones to track killer wolves
SPACEWAR
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
SPACEWAR
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
SPACEWAR
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal

 NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine

 Putin visits India for defence, trade talks

 Arms makers see record revenues as global tensions fuel demand
SPACEWAR
Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'

 NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home

 G20 grapples with splintering world order
SPACEWAR
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.