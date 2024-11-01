Military Space News
THE STANS
 Kyrgyzstan arrests Chinese CEO of gold mining firm

Kyrgyzstan arrests Chinese CEO of gold mining firm

by AFP Staff Writers
 Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (AFP) Nov 25, 2025

Kyrgyzstan said Tuesday it had arrested the Chinese CEO of a gold mining firm accused of causing "large-scale" environmental damage, amid growing public scrutiny over Beijing's influence in the Central Asian country.

China has poured hundreds of millions of dollars of investment into neighbouring Kyrgyzstan in recent years, financing huge infrastructure projects and expanding its mining activities in a bid to secure critical minerals.

China and Kyrgyzstan say the partnership has been beneficial to both sides, but some in the local population have complained the influx of Chinese workers and companies has driven up prices and pollution.

The CEO of Kemin Resource Group, who was arrested last Thursday, managed a mine accused of damaging thousands of square metres of land and providing false information to authorities, Kyrgyzstan's security service said in a statement.

"The activities of the mine ... caused particularly large-scale damage," it said.

Local residents had complained that exploration work had contaminated the water supply, threatened tourism and risked hastening the melting of glaciers, Kyrgyz media reported earlier this year.

Beijing did not immediately comment.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after a brawl broke out between Chinese and Kyrgyz construction workers in the country's north, fuelling anti-Chinese sentiment on social media.

Rich in natural resources, Central Asia's five republics have courted interest from major powers including China, the European Union and the United States since becoming independent from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
THE STANS
Pakistan denies deadly strikes after Afghanistan vows retaliation
 Jige Mughalgai, Afghanistan (AFP) Nov 25, 2025
 Afghanistan's Taliban government vowed on Tuesday to "respond appropriately" to deadly overnight air strikes it blamed on Pakistan, a claim Islamabad denied, as tensions spiked a day after a suicide bombing in a Pakistani city. An air raid on Khost province "martyred" nine children and a woman, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X, blaming Pakistani forces and saying the target was "the house of a local civilian resident". Residents of the targeted area near the Pakistan frontier sea ... read more
THE STANS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
THE STANS
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine

 Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
THE STANS
Japan scrambles aircraft over suspected China drone near Taiwan

 Belgium's Antwerp port vulnerable to drone attack, boss warns

 Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion; German military to counter drones domestically

 Drones crash in Romania, Moldova as Russia bombards Ukraine
THE STANS
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis

 Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network
THE STANS
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
THE STANS
Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm

 EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending

 Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine

 Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
THE STANS
US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany

 US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward

 G20 grapples with splintering world order

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
THE STANS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.