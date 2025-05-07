Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Merz supports easing EU fiscal rules to boost defence spending
Merz supports easing EU fiscal rules to boost defence spending
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Warsaw (AFP) May 7, 2025

Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday said that Berlin supports relaxing strict EU fiscal rules to let member states ramp up defence spending as he sought to establish his European credentials on his first foreign visits.

Less than a day after scrambling to get enough votes in parliament to secure his job, Merz visited France and Poland in a high profile start to his term when he will have the threat of the Ukraine war, transatlantic tensions and domestic worries over the far-right to tackle.

In Paris, Merz said that he and France's President Emmanuel Macron had "agreed a new start for Europe", though he gave few details.

The 69-year-old Christian Democrats head turned his attention to the European Union's military spending in Poland, a key ally of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Speaking at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Merz pointed to recent changes to Germany's constitutional debt rules to largely exempt defence spending.

"We could imagine something similar for the European fiscal pact or fiscal rules," he said.

- More bazookas -

The continent has been looking to rearm following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's changing stance on European security.

In April, the European Commission said it would relax strict rules limiting public debt in order to allow states to spend up to 1.5 percent of national output on defence for four years.

EU members are bound by spending rules obliging them to keep the public deficit below three percent of economic output and debt at 60 percent of GDP.

But the EU can suspend the rules in exceptional circumstances and crises, as it did during the coronavirus pandemic when states had to prop up their embattled economies.

Sixteen countries, including Germany, have said they want to make use of the exemption.

Merz and his Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners pushed the change to Germany's constitution through the parliament earlier this year, enabling a "bazooka" of borrowing to upgrade Germany's defence and infrastructure.

Merz also said it was important for the EU "to produce more" of its own military equipment and to harmonise weapons systems across member states.

"We must make sure the European members of NATO, and the whole European Union, are able to defend themselves on a long-term basis," he said.

Tusk in turn praised what he called a "new opening" for the countries' relations that could be "the most important in the history of German-Polish relations in more than 10 years."

Tusk said Europe's external frontiers had to be strengthened to defend internal travel. Merz's government, which has seen the far-right seize on fears over migration, controversially announced on Wednesday that border guards would be told to push back most asylum seekers.

Tusk said it was "in the interest" of Germany and Poland to maintain "free passage" between their countries and that more attention should be "concentrated on the protection of the external borders" of the European Union.

In a new sign of EU leaders' desire to strengthen their standing, the French and Polish leaders will on Friday sign a new friendship alliance that will include security cooperation.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Lithuania to spend $1.2 bn to fortify Russia, Belarus border
 Vilnius (AFP) May 5, 2025
 NATO member Lithuania on Monday said it will spend 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to fortify its border with Russia and Belarus, with the bulk of this sum used to buy anti-tank mines. Lithuania, which is on NATO's eastern flank, and fellow Baltic states Latvia and Estonia - all bordering Russia - fear they could be next in Moscow's crosshairs were it to win its war against Ukraine. All three countries have been ramping up defences since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and boosted borde ... read more
MILPLEX
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
MILPLEX
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

 US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudis

 Israel strikes Yemen after Huthi attack on Ben Gurion airport
MILPLEX
Drone strike targets Port Sudan navy base: army source

 Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
MILPLEX
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
MILPLEX
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
MILPLEX
Boris Pistorius, party soldier in charge of Germany's defence

 Trump, Ukraine propel EU and UK towards defence pact

 Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'

 VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
MILPLEX
US to stage military parade on June 14, Trump's birthday

 Moscow says 'no reason' to expect better German relations as Xi heads to Moscow

 Japan, China accuse each other of airspace 'violation' near disputed islands

 Sotheby's postpones historical gems auction after India backlash
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.