Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Lockheed Martin Sikorsky unveils scalable Nomad drone family for autonomous long-range missions
The Nomad VTOL UAS family has a scalable design that allows the Nomad to be tailored to increase speed, range and payload capacity for a variety of missions.
Lockheed Martin Sikorsky unveils scalable Nomad drone family for autonomous long-range missions
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 07, 2025

Less than a year after validating its rotor blown wing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft in flight tests, Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT), has introduced the Nomad family of long-endurance, runway-independent drones.

The twin proprotor system merges helicopter-style agility with fixed-wing speed and range. Each Nomad platform can lift off vertically, hover, transition to forward flight, and cruise efficiently on its wings for extended missions. Operated by Sikorsky's MATRIX autonomy software, the aircraft feature hybrid-electric propulsion on smaller variants and conventional drivetrains for larger ones.

"We use the term 'family' to point to a key attribute of the design; its ability to be scaled in size from a small Group 3 UAS to the footprint equivalent of a Black Hawk helicopter," said Rich Benton, Sikorsky vice president and general manager. "The resulting Nomad family of drones will be adaptable, go-anywhere, runway independent aircraft capable of land and sea-based missions across defense, national security, forestry and civilian organizations. Nomads are a force multiplier, complementing the missions of aircraft such as the Black Hawk to retain the strategic advantage in the Indo-Pacific and across broader regions."

Following successful testing of the 10.3-ft wingspan Nomad 50 prototype earlier this year, Sikorsky is now developing the Nomad 100 - a Group 3, 18-ft wingspan model expected to achieve its first flight in the coming months.

Designed for reconnaissance, light attack, and contested logistics, the Nomad series can be scaled from Group 3 (56 to 1,320 pounds) through Group 4/5 (above 1,320 pounds). MATRIX technology, originally developed with DARPA, supports integration with other rotary and fixed-wing systems and has been proven in firefighting, resupply, and advanced air mobility applications.

"Nomad represents new breakthroughs for Sikorsky and the next generation of autonomous, long-endurance drones," said Dan Shidler, director of Advanced Programs. "We are acting on feedback from the Pentagon, adopting a rapid approach and creating a family of drones that can take off and land virtually anywhere and execute the mission - all autonomously and in the hands of Soldiers, Marines, Sailors and Airmen."

Related Links
 Nomad Lockheed Martin
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Lightweight UAV detector achieves real time accuracy with reparameterized convolutions
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Sep 30, 2025
 Remote sensing object detection is becoming increasingly important for UAV operations in disaster response, urban planning, and environmental monitoring. However, developing models that are both accurate and efficient on lightweight devices has remained difficult because UAV images capture objects of varying scales, orientations, and lighting under limited onboard computing power. A research team from Osaka Metropolitan University, led by graduate student Hoang Viet Anh Le and Associate Professor ... read more
UAV NEWS
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
UAV NEWS
US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany

 China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

 Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat

 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes
UAV NEWS
EU leaders plot defence boost in shadow of Denmark drones

 French navy responds to drone threat with jamming and a 'wall of steel'

 Denmark closes airspace to civilian drones amid rise in sightings

 Lithuania builds shelters as drones prowl border skies
UAV NEWS
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
UAV NEWS
U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness

 VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement

 Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
UAV NEWS
Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials

 French navy boards Russia 'shadow fleet' ship, arrests two

 Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco

 Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel
UAV NEWS
Trump's Pentagon chief outlines vision for the US military

 US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

 Estonia PM says Russia incursions aim to distract EU from Ukraine

 Trump's ego and 'Finnish solution' for Ukraine: ex-NATO chief's memoir
UAV NEWS
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.