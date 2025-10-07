Lockheed Martin Sikorsky unveils scalable Nomad drone family for autonomous long-range missions

The twin proprotor system merges helicopter-style agility with fixed-wing speed and range. Each Nomad platform can lift off vertically, hover, transition to forward flight, and cruise efficiently on its wings for extended missions. Operated by Sikorsky's MATRIX autonomy software, the aircraft feature hybrid-electric propulsion on smaller variants and conventional drivetrains for larger ones.
"We use the term 'family' to point to a key attribute of the design; its ability to be scaled in size from a small Group 3 UAS to the footprint equivalent of a Black Hawk helicopter," said Rich Benton, Sikorsky vice president and general manager. "The resulting Nomad family of drones will be adaptable, go-anywhere, runway independent aircraft capable of land and sea-based missions across defense, national security, forestry and civilian organizations. Nomads are a force multiplier, complementing the missions of aircraft such as the Black Hawk to retain the strategic advantage in the Indo-Pacific and across broader regions."
Following successful testing of the 10.3-ft wingspan Nomad 50 prototype earlier this year, Sikorsky is now developing the Nomad 100 - a Group 3, 18-ft wingspan model expected to achieve its first flight in the coming months.
Designed for reconnaissance, light attack, and contested logistics, the Nomad series can be scaled from Group 3 (56 to 1,320 pounds) through Group 4/5 (above 1,320 pounds). MATRIX technology, originally developed with DARPA, supports integration with other rotary and fixed-wing systems and has been proven in firefighting, resupply, and advanced air mobility applications.
"Nomad represents new breakthroughs for Sikorsky and the next generation of autonomous, long-endurance drones," said Dan Shidler, director of Advanced Programs. "We are acting on feedback from the Pentagon, adopting a rapid approach and creating a family of drones that can take off and land virtually anywhere and execute the mission - all autonomously and in the hands of Soldiers, Marines, Sailors and Airmen."
