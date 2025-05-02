'Loss of confidence in ability to command' cited as Navy commander relieved of duties



by Doug Cunningham



Washington DC (UPI) May 2, 2025



The U.S. Navy on Friday removed Cmdr. Joseph Dearing from his duties as commander of the Navy Reserve Center in Manchester, N.H.

The Navy said Dearing was relieved of command "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command."

The Navy said in statement, "Cmdr. Joseph Dearing was relieved of his duties as NRC Manchester's commanding officer by Capt. Christian Parilla, commander of Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Norfolk ... The Navy maintains the highest standards for leaders and holds them accountable when those standards are not met."

The brief announcement did not detail any alleged wrongdoing by Cmdr. Dearing.

Replacing him is Cmdr. Christopher Worthy, who has been temporarily assigned command of the reserve center.

Dearing, the Navy said, "has been temporarily reassigned to REDCOM Norfolk."

The Navy did not detail why it lost confidence in Dearing's ability to command.

Cmdr. Dearing became commanding officer of NRC Manchester in September 2024.

