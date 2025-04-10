Millennium Achieves Design Milestone for Missile Defense Constellation

"Meeting rapid timelines is essential to ensuring we deliver mission capabilities when needed," said Doug Hulse, portfolio lead, Millennium Space Systems. "Completing the FOO Fighter critical design review in just 10 months highlights the efficiency and determination of our team. Our focus is always on providing the warfighter with the tools they need, and this achievement underscores our commitment to delivering mission requirements on time."
The FOO Fighter system is intended to demonstrate an advanced level of missile defense by leveraging fire-control-grade sensors across a prototype satellite network.
"We are thrilled to be working for the Space Development Agency to deliver the FOO Fighter Program and helping pave a new era in the industry, " said Tony Gingiss, CEO, Millennium Space Systems. "This collaboration with L3 is a testament to what can be achieved when industry leaders come together to push the limits of what's possible."
Completion of the CDR signals the shift into the production phase of the mission. Millennium is now set to build and deploy a constellation of eight satellites along with an associated ground system, all targeted for launch and operation in 2026. Once on orbit, Millennium will take on responsibility for running mission operations.
