Muon Space to Demonstrate Dual-Use Environmental Monitoring Constellation under $44.6M Space Force Agreement

The three-satellite prototype directly addresses the Joint Requirements Oversight Council's top SBEM priorities: Cloud Characterization and Theater Weather Imagery. These functions are vital for mission planning and situational awareness in contested or data-limited environments. The effort aligns with Space Systems Command's broader strategy to expand hybrid architectures that combine military and commercial assets for resilient space-based environmental intelligence.
"This mission demonstrates the power of dual-use design - we're not just adapting existing technology, we're creating a platform that excels at both missions simultaneously," said Jonny Dyer, CEO of Muon Space. "By building on our commercial FireSat foundation, we can deliver operational value immediately while proving scalability for future defense missions. We're honored to continue our partnership with Space Systems Command to help ensure environmental data is accessible when and where it matters most - supporting faster decisions in dynamic, high-stakes conditions."
The project builds upon Muon's FireSat Protoflight launched in March 2025 in collaboration with the Earth Fire Alliance (EFA). Three additional operational FireSat satellites are scheduled for launch in 2026 to expand global wildfire detection coverage. The upcoming SYD 810 demonstration will integrate Muon's enhanced Quickbeam-SBEM payload - a nine-channel multispectral imager spanning visible to long-wave infrared wavelengths - on three Halo-based satellites to validate this dual-use capability for both DoD weather and environmental applications.
The Quickbeam-SBEM sensor provides advanced spectral coverage and onboard processing tuned for real-time atmospheric and thermal observation. Building on Muon's proven FireSat heritage, this demonstration will support further evaluation of commercial environmental monitoring Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) models for government and private-sector users.
