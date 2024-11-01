Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 NRO extends HawkEye 360 deal for tactical RF data and analytics support
illustration only

NRO extends HawkEye 360 deal for tactical RF data and analytics support

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 04, 2025

HawkEye 360 has received 23 months of dedicated funding from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the Commercial Systems Program Office to expand its role in providing commercial radio-frequency signals intelligence to U.S. national security missions. Building on work that began in January 2022, the new funding covers dedicated satellite capabilities, collection of additional signals and frequency bands, and integration of AI tools to increase the speed and accuracy of RF analytics for operational users.

The expanded effort is tied to mission needs linked to U.S. European Command activities, operational readiness, and security assistance. HawkEye 360's space-based sensors are intended to deliver RF data and analytics products that mission planners and operators can incorporate into existing workflows.

"The expansion of HawkEye 360's support to this critical mission is a clear testament to the transformative impact commercial capabilities bring to the modern battlefield," said John Serafini, CEO, HawkEye 360. "We look forward to working with the NRO to maximize mission value under this expansion by providing strategic advantage to the U.S. and its allies and partners worldwide."

The NRO's decision reflects its continuing push to incorporate commercial RF data into national security operations. Using HawkEye 360's satellite constellation, the program shows how commercial RF insights can provide operational value to users around the world.

"The NRO has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to advancing the operational value of commercial RF data, particularly when systematically integrated into end-user operational workflows," said Todd Probert, President of U.S. Government Business, HawkEye 360. "Through this expansion, HawkEye 360 will continue to deliver taskable, shareable RF insights, providing the NRO with the critical data needed to support timely and effective tactical operations on the battlefield and beyond."

The continued collaboration frames commercial RF intelligence as an additional information layer to support decision-making in contested and complex environments. HawkEye 360's RF collection and analytics are intended to help strengthen mission planning, situational awareness, and support for tactical and strategic objectives where RF activity is an important indicator.

Related Links
 HawkEye 360 Inc.
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
ICEYE boosts SAR capacity with launch of five satellites for commercial and national missions
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 28, 2025
 ICEYE has placed five new Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites into orbit, extending its commercial constellation and adding spacecraft for several national customers. The satellites rode to space on SpaceX's Transporter-15 rideshare mission launched on November 26, 2025, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, after integration by Exolaunch. Each spacecraft has established communication with ground controllers, and routine commissioning operations are underway. The new satellites wil ... read more
SPACEWAR
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
SPACEWAR
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
SPACEWAR
Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency

 Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman

 Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit

 Indian authorities deploy drones to track killer wolves
SPACEWAR
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
SPACEWAR
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
SPACEWAR
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal

 NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine

 Putin visits India for defence, trade talks

 Arms makers see record revenues as global tensions fuel demand
SPACEWAR
Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'

 NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home

 G20 grapples with splintering world order
SPACEWAR
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.