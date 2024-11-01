NRO extends HawkEye 360 deal for tactical RF data and analytics support

The expanded effort is tied to mission needs linked to U.S. European Command activities, operational readiness, and security assistance. HawkEye 360's space-based sensors are intended to deliver RF data and analytics products that mission planners and operators can incorporate into existing workflows.
"The expansion of HawkEye 360's support to this critical mission is a clear testament to the transformative impact commercial capabilities bring to the modern battlefield," said John Serafini, CEO, HawkEye 360. "We look forward to working with the NRO to maximize mission value under this expansion by providing strategic advantage to the U.S. and its allies and partners worldwide."
The NRO's decision reflects its continuing push to incorporate commercial RF data into national security operations. Using HawkEye 360's satellite constellation, the program shows how commercial RF insights can provide operational value to users around the world.
"The NRO has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to advancing the operational value of commercial RF data, particularly when systematically integrated into end-user operational workflows," said Todd Probert, President of U.S. Government Business, HawkEye 360. "Through this expansion, HawkEye 360 will continue to deliver taskable, shareable RF insights, providing the NRO with the critical data needed to support timely and effective tactical operations on the battlefield and beyond."
The continued collaboration frames commercial RF intelligence as an additional information layer to support decision-making in contested and complex environments. HawkEye 360's RF collection and analytics are intended to help strengthen mission planning, situational awareness, and support for tactical and strategic objectives where RF activity is an important indicator.
