Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 N. Korea detains another official over warship launch accident
N. Korea detains another official over warship launch accident
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) May 26, 2025

North Korea has detained another official over last week's failed launch of a warship, which damaged the 5,000-ton naval destroyer, state media reported Monday.

Pyongyang announced "a serious accident" at Wednesday's launch ceremony, which crushed sections of the bottom of the newly built destroyer.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the mishap a "criminal act caused by absolute carelessness".

Ri Hyong Son, vice department director of the Munitions Industry Department of the Party Central Committee, was summoned and detained Sunday, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

He was "greatly responsible for the occurrence of the serious accident", it said.

Ri is the fourth person reportedly detained in connection with the accident, following the detention of three individuals over the weekend, including the chief engineer at the shipyard.

KCNA reported on Friday that shipyard manager Hong Kil Ho had been summoned by law enforcement

"At the scene of the destroyer launch accident, the work for completely restoring the balance of the warship is being actively conducted," KCNA said, adding that it is done "according to its schedule."

South Korea's military said that Washington and Seoul's intelligence authorities had assessed that North Korea's "side-launch attempt" of the ship failed, and the vessel was left listing in the water.

KCNA, however, reported that an "underwater and internal inspection of the warship confirmed that, unlike the initial announcement, there were no holes made at the warship's bottom", calling the extent of the damage "not serious".

The South Korean military estimated that based on its size and scale, the newly built warship is similarly equipped to the 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel Choe Hyon, which North Korea unveiled last month.

Pyongyang has said the Choe Hyon is equipped with the "most powerful weapons", and that it would "enter into operation early next year".

Seoul's military has said the Choe Hyon could have been developed with Russian help, possibly in exchange for Pyongyang deploying thousands of troops to help Moscow fight Ukraine.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Seoul says no talks with US on potential troop pullout
 Seoul (AFP) May 23, 2025
 South Korea said on Friday there have been no talks with Washington about the United States pulling troops from the South after a Wall Street Journal report claimed a partial withdrawal was being considered. The WSJ report, citing US defence officials, said Washington was considering whether to move around 4,500 troops out of South Korea and deploy them to other locations, including Guam. Washington, South Korea's long-time security ally, stations around 28,500 troops in the South to help prote ... read more
NUKEWARS
In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'

 Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges

 Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Canada discussing joining US 'Golden Dome' as Putin signals no issues
NUKEWARS
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap

 North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military

 Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers

 US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
NUKEWARS
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports

 Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
NUKEWARS
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
NUKEWARS
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
NUKEWARS
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One

 UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO

 EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm
NUKEWARS
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank

 Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank

 Finland says 'closely' monitoring Russian military build-up

 Dealing with Russia: Strategic negligence, incompetence or worse?
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.