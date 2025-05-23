Seoul says no talks with US on potential troop pullout

The WSJ report, citing US defence officials, said Washington was considering whether to move around 4,500 troops out of South Korea and deploy them to other locations, including Guam.
Washington, South Korea's long-time security ally, stations around 28,500 troops in the South to help protect it against nuclear-armed North Korea.
However, US President Donald Trump said before winning last year's election that Seoul would pay billions more annually to host American troops if he returned to the White House.
Asked about the WSJ report, Seoul's defence ministry said: "There has been no discussion whatsoever between South Korea and the United States regarding the withdrawal of the United States Forces Korea."
The allies signed a new five-year agreement last year on sharing the cost of stationing US troops in South Korea, with Seoul agreeing to raise its contribution by 8.3 percent to 1.52 trillion won ($1.1 billion) for 2026.
"US Forces Korea have served as a key component of the South Korea-US alliance, maintaining a strong combined defence posture with our military to deter North Korean aggression and provocations," Seoul's defence ministry said, adding this contributed to "peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region".
"We will continue close cooperation with the US to further strengthen this role going forward."
United States Forces Korea (USFK) echoed Seoul's remarks that the United States remains "firmly committed" to South Korea's defence.
"We look forward to working with the incoming government officials to maintain and strengthen our iron clad alliance," USFK said in a statement.
"Reports that the Department of Defense will reduce US troops in the Republic of Korea are not true."
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump unveils plans for 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US
In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'
Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges
Canada discussing joining US 'Golden Dome' as Putin signals no issues
North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military
Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports
Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism
Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
|
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO
US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm
'Paradigm shift': Germany says to meet Trump's NATO spending target
Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank
Is NATO set to agree spending 5% of GDP on defence? Not q
Dealing with Russia: Strategic negligence, incompetence or worse?
Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters