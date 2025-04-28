New Zealand cracks down on foreign actors surveilling space activity

The country's intelligence service revealed last year that foreign entities had sought to establish space infrastructure in New Zealand that was supposedly for civilian research.
In each case, they had "deliberately hidden" the full capabilities, which may have helped foreign military activity, the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service said.
"We're taking action to support New Zealand's interest in the safe, secure and responsible use of space and stop any attempts by foreign entities that do not share our values or interests," Space Minister Judith Collins said in a statement.
New regulations will come into force in July to stop "foreign interference" with infrastructure that can track and control spacecraft, surveil space and transfer data to and from spacecraft, she said.
The regulations, which will be phased in until March 1, 2026, oblige operators of ground-based space infrastructure in New Zealand to take measures including setting up protective security, the minister said.
"It will be an offence to ignore the requirements of the regulatory regime, and could lead to the seizure of equipment, a NZ$50,000 ($30,000) fine and/or up to one year in jail for an individual, and a fine up to $250,000 ($149,000) for an entity."
New Zealand touts its geographic advantages for the space industry, with the business ministry boasting it is "a great location for ground infrastructure and ideal environment for Earth observation data calibration and validation."
Related Links
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office
Russian missiles kill nine in Kyiv: Trump blames Zelensky for Putin being angry
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine despite 'productive' Vatican City Meeting
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact
Spain awarded Israel defence firms 46 contracts since Gaza war: report
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
Crimea, territory at heart of US-Ukraine tensions
'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump tells Putin after deadly Kyiv strike
Chinese Catholics mourn Pope Francis, mull Church's future
'The voice of god': Filipinos wrestle with death of Pope Francis
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters