Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 New Zealand cracks down on foreign actors surveilling space activity
New Zealand cracks down on foreign actors surveilling space activity
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) April 28, 2025

New Zealand said Monday it will crack down on foreign adversaries trying to covertly track space and satellite activity from within its territory.

The country's intelligence service revealed last year that foreign entities had sought to establish space infrastructure in New Zealand that was supposedly for civilian research.

In each case, they had "deliberately hidden" the full capabilities, which may have helped foreign military activity, the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service said.

"We're taking action to support New Zealand's interest in the safe, secure and responsible use of space and stop any attempts by foreign entities that do not share our values or interests," Space Minister Judith Collins said in a statement.

New regulations will come into force in July to stop "foreign interference" with infrastructure that can track and control spacecraft, surveil space and transfer data to and from spacecraft, she said.

The regulations, which will be phased in until March 1, 2026, oblige operators of ground-based space infrastructure in New Zealand to take measures including setting up protective security, the minister said.

"It will be an offence to ignore the requirements of the regulatory regime, and could lead to the seizure of equipment, a NZ$50,000 ($30,000) fine and/or up to one year in jail for an individual, and a fine up to $250,000 ($149,000) for an entity."

New Zealand touts its geographic advantages for the space industry, with the business ministry boasting it is "a great location for ground infrastructure and ideal environment for Earth observation data calibration and validation."

Related Links
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Space Systems Command and NRO launch Phase 3 mission under new contract
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 23, 2025
 The U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC), in collaboration with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), has successfully completed the launch of the NROL-145 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff occurred at 5:29 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission marks a significant milestone as the NROL-145 launch was secured under the new Phase 3 Lane 1 Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract framework, managed ... read more
SPACEWAR
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
SPACEWAR
Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'

 Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office

 Russian missiles kill nine in Kyiv: Trump blames Zelensky for Putin being angry

 Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
SPACEWAR
Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine despite 'productive' Vatican City Meeting

 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says

 Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
SPACEWAR
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
SPACEWAR
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
SPACEWAR
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact

 Spain awarded Israel defence firms 46 contracts since Gaza war: report

 Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
SPACEWAR
Crimea, territory at heart of US-Ukraine tensions

 'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump tells Putin after deadly Kyiv strike

 Chinese Catholics mourn Pope Francis, mull Church's future

 'The voice of god': Filipinos wrestle with death of Pope Francis
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.