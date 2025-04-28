New Zealand cracks down on foreign actors surveilling space activity



by AFP Staff Writers



Sydney (AFP) April 28, 2025



New Zealand said Monday it will crack down on foreign adversaries trying to covertly track space and satellite activity from within its territory.

The country's intelligence service revealed last year that foreign entities had sought to establish space infrastructure in New Zealand that was supposedly for civilian research.

In each case, they had "deliberately hidden" the full capabilities, which may have helped foreign military activity, the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service said.

"We're taking action to support New Zealand's interest in the safe, secure and responsible use of space and stop any attempts by foreign entities that do not share our values or interests," Space Minister Judith Collins said in a statement.

New regulations will come into force in July to stop "foreign interference" with infrastructure that can track and control spacecraft, surveil space and transfer data to and from spacecraft, she said.

The regulations, which will be phased in until March 1, 2026, oblige operators of ground-based space infrastructure in New Zealand to take measures including setting up protective security, the minister said.

"It will be an offence to ignore the requirements of the regulatory regime, and could lead to the seizure of equipment, a NZ$50,000 ($30,000) fine and/or up to one year in jail for an individual, and a fine up to $250,000 ($149,000) for an entity."

New Zealand touts its geographic advantages for the space industry, with the business ministry boasting it is "a great location for ground infrastructure and ideal environment for Earth observation data calibration and validation."

