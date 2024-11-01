New magnetic cloak design aims to protect sensitive electronics

A magnetic cloak redirects magnetic field lines so that they flow around an object and behave as if the object is not present. In work reported in Science Advances, the team shows that practical cloaks can be engineered using combinations of superconductors and soft ferromagnetic materials in forms that can be manufactured. The study moves the concept beyond idealized designs toward devices that could operate in real environments.
The researchers used computational and theoretical methods, including advanced mathematical modelling and high-performance simulations based on real material parameters, to create a physics-informed framework for designing magnetic cloaks for objects of arbitrary shape. Previous approaches largely focused on simple geometries such as cylinders, but the new framework accommodates irregular forms more typical of real components. The designs are intended to maintain cloaking performance over a broad range of magnetic field strengths and frequencies.
Magnetic interference can disrupt precision instruments, sensors, and electronic components, causing signal distortion, data errors, or equipment failures. Such issues are increasingly important in settings like hospitals, power networks, aerospace systems, and scientific laboratories, where highly sensitive technologies operate in complex electromagnetic environments. The proposed cloaks and related magnetic guides are meant to be tailored to specific devices using materials that are already commercially available.
Potential uses include shielding parts of fusion reactors from stray magnetic fields, protecting medical imaging equipment such as MRI systems, and isolating quantum sensors used in navigation or communications. By shaping the local magnetic environment around these devices, the cloaks could help preserve measurement accuracy and operational stability.
Dr Harold Ruiz of the University of Leicester School of Engineering said: "Magnetic cloaking is no longer a futuristic concept tied to perfect analytical conditions. This study shows that practical, manufacturable cloaks for complex geometries are within reach, enabling next-generation shielding solutions for science, medicine, and industry." He added: "Our next step is the fabrication and experimental testing of these magnetic cloaks using high-temperature superconducting tapes and soft magnetic composites. We are already planning follow-up studies and collaborations to bring these designs into real-world settings."
Research Report:Designing Functional Magnetic Cloaks for Real-World Geometries
