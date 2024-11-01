Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 North Korea tests cruise missiles in show of 'combat readiness'

North Korea tests cruise missiles in show of 'combat readiness'

By Hieun SHIN
 Seoul (AFP) Dec 29, 2025

North Korea test-fired two strategic long-range cruise missiles, state media reported Monday, hailing the exercise as a show of "combat readiness" against foreign threats.

Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the drill -- staged Sunday over the Yellow Sea to the west of the Korean peninsula -- and called for "unlimited and sustained" development of his nuclear weapons forces, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

The goal of the exercise was to review the "counter-offensive response posture and combat capability of long-range missile sub-units," KCNA said.

The missiles flew for more than two hours, state media said, sharing photos of the missiles being fired and hitting a target.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were fired Sunday at 8:00 am (2300 GMT Saturday) from the Sunan area near the capital Pyongyang.

Kim vowed Pyongyang "would as ever devote all their efforts to the unlimited and sustained development of the state nuclear combat force", KCNA said.

North Korea last staged a ballistic missile test in early November, around a week after US President Donald Trump -- on a tour of the region -- expressed interest in meeting with Kim.

Pyongyang did not respond to the offer.

At that time, Trump had just approved South Korean plans to build a nuclear-powered submarine.

Last week Pyongyang showed off a nuclear submarine of its own.

Photos published by KCNA showed Kim walking alongside a purportedly 8,700-tonne submarine at an indoor assembly site, surrounded by officials and his daughter Kim Ju Ae.

Pyongyang viewed Seoul developing nuclear subs as "an offensive act severely violating its security and maritime sovereignty", Kim said, according to KCNA.

North Korean state media last week also published a defence ministry statement condemning the docking of the US Navy's nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Greenville in South Korea's Busan.

The cruise missile launch drill was aimed at countering these moves, said Yang Moo-jin, former president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

"The arrow-type cruise missiles, with a range of around 2,000 kilometres, are capable of striking not only the entire Korean peninsula but also rear bases of US forces stationed in Japan," Yang told AFP.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
NKorean leader's sister sports Chinese foldable phone; as Kim vows to root out 'evil'
 Seoul (AFP) Dec 15, 2025
 The North Korean leader's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong has been spotted with a likely Chinese-made foldable phone, as Pyongyang's elite skirt sanctions to get their hands on the latest gadgetry from abroad. Images released by state media on Sunday showed Kim holding the phone in her right hand during a trip to a hospital opening alongside her brother Kim Jong Un. Although the brand name cannot be seen in the picture, the phone closely resembles the Chinese brand Honor's "Magic" line, advertised a ... read more
NUKEWARS
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
NUKEWARS
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
NUKEWARS
RTX radar selected to support autonomous X 62A fighter testing

 Germany opens new national drone defence centre

 Turkey says out-of-control drone shot down coming from Black Sea

 DLR completes ground roll tests of HAP alpha uncrewed high altitude solar aircraft
NUKEWARS
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
NUKEWARS
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
NUKEWARS
German MPs approve 50 bn euros in military purchases

 Small firms join charge to boost Europe's weapon supplies

 'Not our enemy': Rush to rearm sparks backlash in east Germany

 US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal
NUKEWARS
Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine

 Defence of Europe's eastern flank an 'immediate' priority: eight EU leaders

 Pentagon prepares major military reorganization plan: report

 UK defence chief says 'whole nation' must meet global threats
NUKEWARS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.