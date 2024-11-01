North Korea's Kim vows 'strategic assets' for air force

Kim made the announcement at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the North Korean air force on Friday, accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, who is understood to be his recognised successor.
"The Air Force will be given new strategic military assets and entrusted with a new important duty," he said in a speech without elaborating, according to state news agency KCNA.
"The Air Force should resolutely repulse and control all sorts of espionage acts and possible military provocations of the enemies," he added.
State media photos showed Kim and his daughter watching what is appeared to be jets performing manoeuvres in the sky.
Pyongyang has not responded to offers by South Korea for talks aimed at avoiding accidental military clashes along the two countries' shared border.
Seoul proposed this month that the two sides hold military talks to discuss the so-called Military Demarcation Line, citing repeated incursions by North Korean troops.
On Monday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Pyongyang had taken "extreme actions" by installing triple layers of barbed-wire fences along the border.
"We have now reached a situation where we do not know when an accidental clash may occur," Lee warned.
"All lines of connection have been cut. They are refusing all dialogue and contact. It is a very dangerous state," he said.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
Aerodata debuts AeroForce X MALE UAV for long endurance ISR missions
Japan scrambles aircraft over suspected China drone near Taiwan
Belgium's Antwerp port vulnerable to drone attack, boss warns
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion; German military to counter drones domestically
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending
Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm
Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany
US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward
G20 grapples with splintering world order
China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters