Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

The study shows that while global surface temperatures increase with more CO2, the ionosphere at heights around 100 km above sea level actually cools. This cooling thins the air, enhances wind circulation, and destabilizes satellite and debris orbits while creating plasma irregularities that interfere with radio waves.
One such irregularity, the sporadic-E (Es) layer, forms between 90 and 120 km in altitude. "Es are sporadic and difficult to predict. However, when they occur, they can disrupt HF and VHF radio communications," said Professor Huixin Liu. Their simulations showed that higher CO2 levels-modeled at 667 ppm compared to today's 422.8 ppm-strengthen Es, shift them about 5 km lower, and extend their nighttime duration.
By analyzing vertical ion convergence, the team found these effects were due to reduced atmospheric density and different wind patterns. Liu said, "These findings are the first of its kind to show how increasing CO2 affects the occurrence of Es, revealing new insight into cross-scale coupling processes between neutral air and ionosphere plasma. In other words, they show how global climate-driven changes can impact small-scale plasma phenomena in space."
The researchers conclude that the telecommunications industry should plan for the long-term effects of global warming on space infrastructure, as atmospheric changes influence ionospheric plasma and thus, vital global communications.
Research Report:How does increasing CO2 concentration affect the ionospheric Sporadic-E formation?
