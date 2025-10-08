Russia says missile strike kills three in Belgorod region: governor



by AFP Staff Writers



Moscow (AFP) Oct 8, 2025



A missile strike killed three people in a village in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine on Wednesday, the local governor said.

"The village of Maslova Pristan in the Shebekinsky District was hit by a missile strike. According to preliminary data, three people were killed and one was wounded," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that some people could still be trapped under debris.

