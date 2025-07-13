Russia slams report it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal

US news outlet Axios reported on Saturday, citing three anonymous sources familiar with the matter, that Putin had "encouraged" Iran to accept a deal with the United States that would prevent the Islamic republic from enriching uranium.
The article "appears to be a new political defamation campaign aimed at exacerbating tensions around Iran's nuclear program", the Russian ministry of foreign affairs said on Sunday.
"Invariably and repeatedly, we have emphasised the necessity of resolving the crisis concerning Iran's nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means, and expressed our willingness to help find mutually acceptable solutions," the statement read.
Tehran is suspected by Western countries and Israel of seeking to develop an atomic bomb, which it denies, defending its "non-negotiable" right to develop a civilian nuclear program.
Moscow has a cordial relationship with Iran's clerical leadership and provides crucial backing for Tehran but did not swing forcefully behind its partner even after the United States joined Israel's bombing campaign in June.
Publicly, Moscow has defended Tehran's right to use nuclear technology for civilian purposes but in recent months, Putin has also drawn closer to US President Donald Trump.
On June 13, Israel launched an unprecedented attack on Iran, triggering a 12-day war.
The conflict halted negotiations initiated in April between Tehran and Washington to frame Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting economic sanctions against Iran.
On June 22, the United States bombed the underground uranium enrichment site at Fordo, south of Tehran, and nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz.
The exact extent of the damage is not known.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Israeli army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
Drone downed near Iraq airport hosting US troops: Kurd forces
Six killed in massive Russian drone, missile attack across Ukraine
Canada turns to drones for reforestation after wildfires
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
|
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
Zelensky urges more investment in defence against Russian attacks
Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine
Turkey-US arms spat likely to be settled 'by year's end': US envoy
State Department cutting 1,353 jobs amid downsizing
Macron wraps up UK state visit with defence pact 'reboot'
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
China hails 'strategically valuable' Russia ties in Lavrov visit
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters