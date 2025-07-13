Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Russia slams report it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Russia slams report it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) July 13, 2025

Russia's foreign affairs ministry on Sunday described reports claiming that President Vladimir Putin had encouraged his Iranian ally to accept a "zero enrichment" agreement on its nuclear programme as "defamation".

US news outlet Axios reported on Saturday, citing three anonymous sources familiar with the matter, that Putin had "encouraged" Iran to accept a deal with the United States that would prevent the Islamic republic from enriching uranium.

The article "appears to be a new political defamation campaign aimed at exacerbating tensions around Iran's nuclear program", the Russian ministry of foreign affairs said on Sunday.

"Invariably and repeatedly, we have emphasised the necessity of resolving the crisis concerning Iran's nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means, and expressed our willingness to help find mutually acceptable solutions," the statement read.

Tehran is suspected by Western countries and Israel of seeking to develop an atomic bomb, which it denies, defending its "non-negotiable" right to develop a civilian nuclear program.

Moscow has a cordial relationship with Iran's clerical leadership and provides crucial backing for Tehran but did not swing forcefully behind its partner even after the United States joined Israel's bombing campaign in June.

Publicly, Moscow has defended Tehran's right to use nuclear technology for civilian purposes but in recent months, Putin has also drawn closer to US President Donald Trump.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprecedented attack on Iran, triggering a 12-day war.

The conflict halted negotiations initiated in April between Tehran and Washington to frame Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting economic sanctions against Iran.

On June 22, the United States bombed the underground uranium enrichment site at Fordo, south of Tehran, and nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz.

The exact extent of the damage is not known.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
London, Paris tighten nuclear bond over US, Russia concerns
 Paris (AFP) July 10, 2025
 Britain and France took a key step to underpin Europe's security by agreeing to tighten nuclear cooperation, as the region frets over the US commitment to its defence and Russian ambitions. In targeting a "reboot" of defence ties with a focus on joint missile development and nuclear co-operation, while also firming up support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, Europe's two nuclear powers also hope to send a strong signal to Moscow. - What is the UK and France's nuclear stance? - Right from ... read more
NUKEWARS
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill

 Israeli army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals

 NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
NUKEWARS
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children

 Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine

 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump

 Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
NUKEWARS
Drone downed near Iraq airport hosting US troops: Kurd forces

 Six killed in massive Russian drone, missile attack across Ukraine

 Canada turns to drones for reforestation after wildfires

 First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials
NUKEWARS
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite

 Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
NUKEWARS
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
NUKEWARS
Zelensky urges more investment in defence against Russian attacks

 Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat

 US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine

 Turkey-US arms spat likely to be settled 'by year's end': US envoy
NUKEWARS
State Department cutting 1,353 jobs amid downsizing

 Macron wraps up UK state visit with defence pact 'reboot'

 Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta

 China hails 'strategically valuable' Russia ties in Lavrov visit
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.