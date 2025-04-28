Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Russian President Vladimir Putin announces three-day cease-fire in Ukraine war
a target rich day
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces three-day cease-fire in Ukraine war
 by Ian Stark
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 28, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced a three-day cease-fire in its war with Ukraine is set to take place in May, but Ukrainian officials question its timing and validity.

The Kremlin said the cease-fire would run from May 8 to May 11, which coincides with when Russia celebrates the end of World War II. Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha posted to X Monday that "If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately," and that a cease-fire can be arranged at any time for any length "so it is real, not just for a parade."

A 30-hour truce was also announced by Russia over Easter, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed last week that the Russian army violated that promise "exactly 2,935 times," and that "across the frontline, there were 96 Russian assaults, 1,882 instances of shelling on our positions, including 812 involving heavy weaponry, and over 950 instances of FPV drone use by Russian forces."

Zelensky said Sunday on social media that since Easter, Russia "has resumed its usual assault activity, at the cost of significant losses, the Russians are trying to advance."

U.S. President Donald Trump said via his Truth Social account Saturday that "there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently," then suggested through "banking" or "secondary sanctions."

Trump has also said that Ukraine may be ready to surrender its claim to the Crimean Peninsula as part of a longer-term truce deal. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday during a press conference that Trump is "increasingly frustrated with leaders of both" Russia and Ukraine, and that "he wants to see a permanent cease-fire first," beyond the temporary offer made by Putin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that international recognition of the "Russian affiliation of Crimea," and the other Ukrainian regions where Russia has annexed territory must be codified before any deal for peace could be set. The demilitarization of Ukraine, the lifting of sanctions against Russia and the return of Russian assets frozen by the West are also conditions Lavrov says are factors in any deal.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Nobel laureates urge Trump, Putin to meet on denuclearisation
 Geneva (AFP) April 28, 2025
 Three Nobel Peace Prize-winning groups campaigning to eliminate nuclear weapons joined forces on Monday to urge the US and Russian presidents to meet and agree on significant denuclearisation. The joint appeal came from Japan's atomic bomb survivors' group Nihon Hidankyo, which won last year's Nobel; 2017 laureate the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN); and the 1985 winner, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War. They sent a joint letter to the two leade ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
WAR REPORT
Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'

 Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office

 Russian missiles kill nine in Kyiv: Trump blames Zelensky for Putin being angry

 Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
WAR REPORT
Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine despite 'productive' Vatican City Meeting

 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says

 Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
WAR REPORT
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
WAR REPORT
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
WAR REPORT
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact

 Spain awarded Israel defence firms 46 contracts since Gaza war: report

 Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
WAR REPORT
Crimea, territory at heart of US-Ukraine tensions

 'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump tells Putin after deadly Kyiv strike

 Chinese Catholics mourn Pope Francis, mull Church's future

 'The voice of god': Filipinos wrestle with death of Pope Francis
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.