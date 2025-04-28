Russian President Vladimir Putin announces three-day cease-fire in Ukraine war



by Ian Stark



Washington DC (UPI) Apr 28, 2025



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced a three-day cease-fire in its war with Ukraine is set to take place in May, but Ukrainian officials question its timing and validity.

The Kremlin said the cease-fire would run from May 8 to May 11, which coincides with when Russia celebrates the end of World War II. Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha posted to X Monday that "If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately," and that a cease-fire can be arranged at any time for any length "so it is real, not just for a parade."

A 30-hour truce was also announced by Russia over Easter, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed last week that the Russian army violated that promise "exactly 2,935 times," and that "across the frontline, there were 96 Russian assaults, 1,882 instances of shelling on our positions, including 812 involving heavy weaponry, and over 950 instances of FPV drone use by Russian forces."

Zelensky said Sunday on social media that since Easter, Russia "has resumed its usual assault activity, at the cost of significant losses, the Russians are trying to advance."

U.S. President Donald Trump said via his Truth Social account Saturday that "there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently," then suggested through "banking" or "secondary sanctions."

Trump has also said that Ukraine may be ready to surrender its claim to the Crimean Peninsula as part of a longer-term truce deal. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday during a press conference that Trump is "increasingly frustrated with leaders of both" Russia and Ukraine, and that "he wants to see a permanent cease-fire first," beyond the temporary offer made by Putin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that international recognition of the "Russian affiliation of Crimea," and the other Ukrainian regions where Russia has annexed territory must be codified before any deal for peace could be set. The demilitarization of Ukraine, the lifting of sanctions against Russia and the return of Russian assets frozen by the West are also conditions Lavrov says are factors in any deal.

