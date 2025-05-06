Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three



by AFP Staff Writers



Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) May 6, 2025



A Russian ballistic missile strike Tuesday on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed three people and wounded 11, with children among both the dead and injured, authorities said.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the Sumy district with a ballistic missile," Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

"Three people are known to have died (two died in hospital, including one child) and 11 were injured, including five children," it added.

Photos released by the emergency service show firefighters putting down a fire in a private house that was reduced to rubble.

Moscow has ramped up its advances on Sumy, where it seeks to create a "buffer zone" after it has recently pushed Kyiv's forces out of the bordering Russian Kursk region.

The strike comes as Ukraine launched a barrage of drones on Russia, killing one woman and forcing Moscow to close a dozen of airports just days before foreign leaders gather there for a major Victory Day parade.

