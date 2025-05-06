Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three
Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) May 6, 2025

A Russian ballistic missile strike Tuesday on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed three people and wounded 11, with children among both the dead and injured, authorities said.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the Sumy district with a ballistic missile," Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

"Three people are known to have died (two died in hospital, including one child) and 11 were injured, including five children," it added.

Photos released by the emergency service show firefighters putting down a fire in a private house that was reduced to rubble.

Moscow has ramped up its advances on Sumy, where it seeks to create a "buffer zone" after it has recently pushed Kyiv's forces out of the bordering Russian Kursk region.

The strike comes as Ukraine launched a barrage of drones on Russia, killing one woman and forcing Moscow to close a dozen of airports just days before foreign leaders gather there for a major Victory Day parade.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
At least 2 killed after Russia bombards five regions of Ukraine with missiles, drones
 Washington DC (UPI) May 1, 2025
Russia launched aerial attacks against five Ukrainian regions in the east, southwest and center of the country overnight, launching balllistic missiles and more than 100 drones that killed at least two people and injured more a dozen. "While Ukraine makes progress on the international front, Russians continue to bombard our civilian population back home," deputy prime minister and econony minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote in a post on X Thursday morning, hours after inking a landmark deal to shar ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
MISSILE NEWS
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

 US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudis

 Israel strikes Yemen after Huthi attack on Ben Gurion airport
MISSILE NEWS
Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border
MISSILE NEWS
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
MISSILE NEWS
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
MISSILE NEWS
Boris Pistorius, party soldier in charge of Germany's defence

 Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'

 Lithuania to spend $1.2 bn to fortify Russia, Belarus border

 16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending
MISSILE NEWS
US to stage military parade on June 14, Trump's birthday

 Japan, China accuse each other of airspace 'violation' near disputed islands

 Pentagon chief orders 20% cut in number of top officers

 In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador
MISSILE NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.