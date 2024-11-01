Secure ESA contract advances GomSpace satellite cybersecurity

SECUSAT will upgrade GomSpace communication and onboard computer products to address demand for resilient links in contested space and terrestrial environments. The project will integrate next-generation cryptographic functions and secure communication protocols directly into GomSpace's space-qualified subsystems.
By embedding advanced encryption and authentication mechanisms at the communication layer, SECUSAT is intended to improve protection of space infrastructure against cyber threats. The resulting systems are planned to provide end-to-end secure data transport that can be applied across a wide range of missions, from government and defense users to commercial operators.
GomSpace will lead a consortium of European partners with experience in cybersecurity, telecommunications and space systems. The team includes DLR in Germany, which contributes research and system-level security expertise, Starion in Luxembourg, which focuses on cryptographic technologies, and KiviCore in Germany, which provides software-defined networking and protocol capabilities.
The consortium structure supports a broader European effort to strengthen technological autonomy in space and improve cyber-resilience. The SECUSAT work is positioned to feed into future secure mission architectures and standards.
The SECUSAT project is also aligned with GomSpace's strategy to expand its security-focused product portfolio for satellite missions. "SECUSAT is a decisive step for us" says Edgar Milic, Managing Director of GomSpace Luxembourg. "With this project, we are strengthening GomSpace's security-oriented portfolio and building the foundation for a new generation of cybersecurity-focused products for satellite missions. It enables us to support governmental and defense communications, protect critical infrastructure, enhance the resilience of commercial satellite services, and prepare for future lunar and deep-space missions that demand hardened communication links. Through SECUSAT, we position GomSpace firmly at the forefront of secure small-satellite communications."
