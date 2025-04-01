Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot
illustration only
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot
 by Kara Manke for Berkeley News
 Berkeley CA (SPX) Apr 01, 2025

Like a bumblebee flitting from flower to flower, a new insect-inspired flying robot created by engineers at the University of California, Berkeley, can hover, change trajectory and even hit small targets. Less than 1 centimeter in diameter, the device weighs only 21 milligrams, making it the world's smallest wireless robot capable of controlled flight.

"Bees exhibit remarkable aeronautical abilities, such as navigation, hovering and pollination, that artificial flying robots of similar scale fail to do," said Liwei Lin, Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering at UC Berkeley. "This flying robot can be wirelessly controlled to approach and hit a designated target, mimicking the mechanism of pollination as a bee collects nectar and flies away."

Lin is the senior author of a new paper describing the robot that appeared online in the journal Science Advances.

For a robot to fly, it must be equipped with a power source, like a battery, and electronics for flight control, both of which can be challenging to integrate into very small, lightweight devices. To overcome this issue, Lin and the UC Berkeley team used an external magnetic field to power the device and control the flight path.

The robot is shaped like a small propeller and includes two small magnets. Under the influence of an external magnetic field, these magnets are attracted and repelled, causing the propeller to spin and generating enough lift to raise the robot off the ground. The flight path of the robot can be precisely controlled by modulating the strength of the magnetic field.

The next largest robot with similar flight capabilities is 2.8 cm in diameter, nearly three times as large as the new flying robot.

"Tiny flying robots are useful for exploring small cavities and other complicated environments," said study co-first author Fanping Sui, who recently completed a Ph.D. in engineering at UC Berkeley. "This could be used for artificial pollination or inspecting small spaces, like the inside of a pipe."

Currently, the robot is only capable of passive flight. This means that, unlike airplanes or more advanced drones, it has no on-board sensors to detect its current position or trajectory and cannot adjust its movements in real time. So while the robot is capable of precise flight paths, a sudden change in the environment - such as a strong wind - could knock it off course.

"In the future, we will try to add active control, which would allow us to change the robot's attitude and position in real time," said Wei Yue, co-first author of the study and a graduate student in the Liwei Lin lab

Operating the robot also requires a strong magnetic field provided by an electromagnetic field coil. However, further miniaturizing the robot to less than 1 mm in diameter - about the size of a gnat - could make it light enough to be controlled by much weaker magnetic fields, such as those provided by radio waves.

In addition to the new bumblebee-inspired robot, Lin's team has also created a cockroach-inspired robot that can scurry across the floor and survive being stepped on by a human. And Yue is working on new "swarming" robots that can work together like ants to achieve tasks that would be impossible for individual robots to achieve alone.

"I'm working with 5-millimeter-scale robots that can crawl, roll and spin, and they can also work together to form chains and arrays, or do even harder tasks," Yue said. "They could potentially be used in minimally invasive surgery because we could inject a number of them into the body and have them cooperate together to form stents, ablate clots or do other tasks."

Additional co-authors include Kamyar Behrouzi, Yuan Gao and Mark Mueller of UC Berkeley. This work was supported by the Berkeley Sensor and Actuator Center at UC Berkeley.

Research Report:Untethered subcentimeter flying robots

Related Links
 Liwei Lin lab
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 30, 2025
 Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc. ("FRACTAL") has introduced a disruptive technology known as Acoustic Resonance Mitigation (ARM), which uses targeted acoustic energy to take down drones. ARM operates by directing sonic, ultrasonic, or subsonic waves at drones, creating destabilizing vibrations or disturbances in the boundary layer airflow. These effects can render a drone incapable of stable flight. Propeller blades are particularly susceptible, either by generating erratic turbulence or transferring ... read more
UAV NEWS
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
UAV NEWS
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

 Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles

 Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands

 Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
UAV NEWS
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot

 Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool

 North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'

 Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare
UAV NEWS
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations

 European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO

 Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
UAV NEWS
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Denmark brings forwards women's military service

 More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul
UAV NEWS
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce

 United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan

 Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector

 Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
UAV NEWS
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy

 Cooperation 'better than confrontation,' Polish PM urges Trump

 Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position

 US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home
UAV NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.