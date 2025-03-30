Military Space News
MILPLEX
 United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan
United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan
 by Mark Moran
 Washington DC (UPI) Mar 30, 2025

The United States has taken the first step toward upgrading its military operation in Japan to a joint force headquarters, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Sunday in Tokyo.

"It's more urgency [and] it's more cooperation in real time," Hegseth said of the operation during a press conference in Tokyo. "It also increases our readiness to respond to [any] contingency or crisis, support U.S. operations and help Japan and U.S. forces defend [Japan's] territory."

The upgrade means the United States will add additional personnel to the Tokyo installation and U.S. Force Joint Command headquarters at Yokota Air Base.

China's presence and increased military activity in the region is at least partly responsible for the move, and the United States has said China poses a growing threat in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan strait.

"Japan would be on the front lines of any contingency we might face in the Western Pacific, and we stand together in support of each other," Hegseth said. "America and Japan ... we seek peace."

Hegseth said in a Jan 25th letter to the U.S. Joint Forces that the United States' that the upgrade bolsters its mission of restoring the "warrior ethos" and rebuilding the military.

Prior to establishing the Joint Command Forces, Japan relied on an ad-hoc military command to oversee specific operations in the country. The new Joint Operations Command will take on military threats, other contingencies and natural disasters.

The move in Japan comes amid a drastic restructuring of the United States government and the elimination of tens of thousands of jobs, including within the Defense Department, CNN reported.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
 Washington DC (UPI) Mar 29, 2025
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum to reduce the Pentagon's civilian workforce by an undisclosed amount and to reorganize the government's largest agency. Hegseth, who signed the memo on Friday while aboard a military plan, said the changes are required "to put the department on ready footing to deter our enemies and fight for peace," according to a Department of Defense news release. The intent of the realignment, he said, is to "execute a top-to-bottom methodology ... read more
MILPLEX
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
MILPLEX
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

 Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles

 Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands

 Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
MILPLEX
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool

 North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'

 Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare

 New Antenna Technology Targets Drone Swarm Neutralization
MILPLEX
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission

 SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents

 Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
MILPLEX
Denmark brings forwards women's military service

 More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul

 US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel

 Denmark and Norway to 'increase cooperation' on defence
MILPLEX
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce

 United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan

 Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector

 Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
MILPLEX
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy

 US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home

 French FM says China can help bring Russia to Ukraine negotiating table

 NATO says response to attack on allies would be 'devastating'
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.